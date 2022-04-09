Our Opinion: Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation is a historic high note for the Supreme Court — and a new low for Senate Republicans

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court when she replaces retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer later this year. This great and long overdue leap forward for representation in the highest halls of America’s judiciary is well worth celebrating. As this historic high note sounded in the U.S. Senate with Judge Jackson’s confirmation, we also can’t ignore the historic low to which that institution has been dragged by the shameful performance of many of its Republican members.
Judge Jackson is eminently qualified for her new job. Her resume, far too long and accomplished to exhaust here, is littered with experiential bona fides: J.D. from Harvard Law School, supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review, vice chair of the United States Sentencing Commission and judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia as well as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Her experience as a federal defender gives her unusual and useful experience in all of the courts on which she sat. It makes her not only the first Black woman confirmed to a high court whose membership has been dominated by white men but also its first former public defender. Judge Jackson is clearly a sharp and capable legal mind fit for the country’s top judicial panel. She also brings a voice unlike any that has resonated from a Supreme Court justice’s chair, the ringing of which will shatter a glass ceiling hardened by racism and misogyny that has prevented millions of Americans from feeling truly represented.
None of this would come across, however, if one only listened to the pathetic smear-mongering by Republicans during Judge Jackson’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. Let’s be clear. The purpose of Senate confirmation hearings is to grill prospective justices, and both sides of the aisle have in the past unnecessarily politicized this process. Some Republicans spent part of this confirmation process on the whataboutism of Democrats’ past treatments of Republican presidents’ picks like Robert Bork or Brett Kavanaugh. Yet there is an important difference that shouldn’t have to be spelled out, especially to senators, between critiquing attacks on nominees for things they actually did versus inventing a caricature of a nominee out of whole cloth as a means to conjure attacks clearly untethered from reality.
The noxious theatrics from the Trumpist wing of Senate Republicans were beyond the pale. Don’t take our word for it; heed the conservative analysts who denounced the reaches Republicans made in order tar Judge Jackson as a “radical.” Andrew McCarthy, a conservative author and senior fellow at the National Review Institute, condemned the distortions peddled by several senators attempting to frame Judge Jackson as “soft” on child pornography and sex abuse offenders during her time on the bench. Mr. McCarthy singled out Sen. Josh Hawley’s inane line of attack as “meritless to the point of demagoguery.” Meanwhile, attorney and Trump ally Alan Dershowitz criticized the culture-war questioning of Sens. Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn as “absurd” — this from someone who in the past actually praised Sen. Cruz as his friend and former Harvard Law student.
This effort to label Judge Jackson a dangerous radical, a pat characterization offered by the vast majority of Senate Republicans including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is baldly ridiculous. What it does reveal is that congressional Republicans’ pronounced concerns about politicizing and delegitimizing the Supreme Court are really just projections of their own realpolitik.
It’s not difficult to see the through-line between Q Anon conspiracies of pedophilic cabals and some Senate Republicans’ unhealthy fixation on child pornography cases during the hearing, despite the fact that Judge Jackson’s record on such cases appears to be on par with her peers appointed by presidents of both parties, many of whom Senate Republicans voted to confirm without a peep.
Crying “critical race theory” at any chance is now a key strategy of many right-wing thought leaders, thus Senate Republicans’ efforts to associate Judge Jackson with this obscure academic philosophy through pointless pandering like cherry-picking books in the library of a school where she serves on the board. Tapping these grievance politics was essentially a free shot; if Judge Jackson were to sufficiently point out how ludicrous all of this is, she would be further tarred as more radical or embodying the racist stereotypes of Black rage. In a perverse way, they have proved why representation for historically marginalized communities truly matters: It’s not just diversifying the perspectives of government’s upper echelons, but highlighting the disproportionate barriers so many unfairly face along the way.
While many Senate Republicans’ behavior during this confirmation process warrants condemnation, we also must note those all too few Republicans who actually appear to put the maintenance of the Supreme Court above politics. Three senators — Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Utah’s Mitt Romney — broke with their party and voted to confirm Judge Jackson, giving her some bipartisan support. All three gave similar reasons. While they might not always agree with Judge Jackson politically, that should not be the litmus test for legislators to confirm members of the judiciary. It is not a space for partisan metrics but assessing qualification, and all three found Judge Jackson to be enormously qualified. Sens. Collins and Murkowski also flagged what they saw as worsening problems with the process itself, calling it “broken,” “corrosive” and “more detached from reality by the year.” We agree, and while they didn’t directly call out their fellow Republicans, the derangement of the GOP’s hard-liners displayed here certainly plays a primary part.
This sad state of affairs is a stark contrast to only a decade ago, when Judge Jackson was confirmed to the federal district court in D.C. by the full Senate by voice vote (no mention of “radical”). Those confirmation hearings were opened by Republican Paul Ryan, who remarked “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal.” Ironically, Mr. Ryan, once a GOP congressional standard-bearer, would now be the “radical” among Republicans. It goes to show how far our politics have fallen, led by the petty polarization of elected leaders whose response to hitting rock bottom is to keep digging.
During these confirmations hearings, they dragged the Senate’s constitutional role of advice and consent to an ugly new low. Still, they ultimately could not undo a real victory for equality, representation and fairness that pulls us closer to living up our nation’s highest ideals.
Congratulations, Justice Jackson. We owe the next nominee a much better process.