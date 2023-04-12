Our Opinion: Great Barrington made right move in granting special permit to Koladza Airport

Great Barrington has granted a special permit — with conditions — to the Walter J. Koladza Airport. One board member dissents The owners of the Walter J. Koladza Airport must abide by a slew of conditions, some of which will curtail their flight school operations during the summer months when the neighbors spend more time outside.

While there’s been some turbulence at public meetings on the matter, we were glad to see the Great Barrington Select Board make the right maneuver by granting Walter J. Koladza Airport a special permit. That action at Monday night’s meeting intends to bring the airport in line with zoning regulations, but hopefully it also fortifies this valuable community asset against legal action from neighbors that could spell its demise.

The 4-1 vote to grant the special permit won’t make the airport’s detractors happy, and the lone dissenting vote on the Select Board sounded unhappy, too. Board member Ed Abrahams, the lone no vote, said the town “missed an opportunity to really listen to various opinions and try to reach a compromise.”

We also believe careful listening and compromise are good things. But the airport’s opponents have been heard loud and clear, and the conditions attached to the special permit do reflect a healthy spirit of compromise.

While fears about lead contamination in nearby water supplies have been largely unevidenced, the airport’s use of lead-based fuel means it’s worth keeping a close eye on the possibility of contamination. The permit wisely requires the airport to upgrade its fuel tank leak alarm with a notification system, copy the town on the hazardous materials reports already submits to the state and conduct regular soil tests for lead levels. To address complaints about noise and activity, the permit also limits the airport’s operation at certain times, from closing the flight school for July 4th and Memorial Day to restricting takeoff and landing times in the summer.

For some detractors, no compromise short of severely limiting or shuttering the airport will be acceptable. That is likely true of the complainants who sued the town in Land Court for allowing the airport to operate. The judge in that case paused it until April 29 to wait for the permit hearing to play out. It’s unclear whether or how that case will proceed now that the airport has received the special permit, but we hope that this development will be a lift for the airport in that legal battle.

As we’ve argued previously in this space, Koladza Airport is worth supporting not just as a successful business that brings unique character to Great Barrington but as a source of considerable public benefit for the greater community. Having a destination for flight training right in the heart of South County contributes mightily to the area’s tourism sector and overall economic activity. And the ability to stage medical evacuation flights makes the airport a crucial piece of public safety infrastructure for the entire region.

There certainly are downsides to living near an airport — most of which are meaningfully addressed in the special permit’s conditions — but no current resident of the Great Barrington community can say this 90-plus-year-old institution snuck up on them. In fact, the airport, which began as an airfield in the early 1930s, predates not only the zoning district in which it resides but the initial adoption of Great Barrington’s zoning bylaws in 1932 — another smart reason to issue such a special permit that officially addresses the airport’s relationship to zoning regulations instead of leaving that old question hanging.

While the healthy continuation of Koladza Airport’s storied existence has brought some heated community debates to bear, it’s good to see the Great Barrington Select Board officially acknowledge the value of seeing this community asset continue to thrive. With the fair conditions attached, we believe it’s the right trajectory — and hopefully it will aid the resolution of the Land Court case currently looming over the airport and the town.