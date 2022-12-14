Our Opinion: Lawmakers should fix millionaires tax

The so-called “millionaires tax” went before voters on Election Day as a typically half-baked referendum question. It was narrowly approved, and Secretary of State William Galvin has initiated what we hope is a concerted effort to bake the tax thoroughly.
The new law creates a 4 percent tax on annual income above $1 million, which advocates of the ballot question believe will raise between $1.2 billion and $2 billion a year. Proponents want the money to be targeted for education and infrastructure.
The referendum question, however, said the money would be “subject to appropriation,” leaving it at the mercy of the Legislature. Concerns that the tax could backfire on homeowners and owners of farms when they attempt to sell, though overblown by opponents of the question, were a likely reason why the referendum only drew support of 52 percent of voters, and those concerns should be explored by lawmakers.
Mr. Galvin recently launched what he described in the Boston Globe as a trial balloon addressing these and other issues. He proposes creating a separate trust containing funds designated specifically for education, which he sees as the most urgent need. Lawmakers may disagree on whether education or infrastructure should be the highest priority, or whether the revenue should be split 50-50, but they should mandate that the windfall go to those two areas, as proponents intended.
Legislators should also require the money budgeted for education and infrastructure be an add-on to current funding, not a replacement. Nothing now prevents legislators from using the money gained from wealthy residents to level-fund education, for example, and shift current education funding elsewhere. This sleight-of-hand would violate the spirit of the referendum and the intent of supporters who believe that schools and bridges and highways are inadequately funded.
Mr. Galvin also proposes an exemption from the tax for the elderly or residents of limited income when selling their primary residence. To qualify, residents would have to have lived in the home for at least five years and meet a variety of income qualifications.
Evan Horowitz, executive director of The Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, described the secretary of state’s proposed exemption as reasonable while noting that it would not impact many residents. This is actually a selling point as major exemptions that drain revenue from the tax should be avoided, while exceptions must be made for those who would legitimately be hurt by the tax and weren’t the intended target of the referendum.
Governor-elect Maura Healey, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Marciano all supported the millionaires tax, as did this editorial page, and one would hope that they would support and encourage efforts to enable the tax to serve the state fairly and efficiently. Mr. Galvin, however, worried in the Globe that lawmakers may simply ignore proposals to improve the tax law. That would be a dereliction of duty. The ballot question, its flaws aside, has the potential to address areas of need in the state and was approved by voters. Lawmakers owe it to them to do right by a new law that becomes reality with the start of the new year.