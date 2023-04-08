Our Opinion: More signal, less noise in Lenox bylaw debate

Sparks fly as residents tangle with town planners over Lenox cellular bylaw proposal Critics accused the Planning Board of employing a consultant working for the telecom industry; board members voiced frustration over false accusations and personal attacks.

As Lenox prepares to vote once again on a wireless facilities bylaw, it’s unfortunate to see the same unproductive rancor that surrounded December’s special town meeting engulf the debate once again ahead of next month’s annual town meeting.

At issue is a measure crafted by town planners to determine where cell towers can be placed to patch the significant gaps in wireless service throughout the community, including parts of downtown. The town’s current wireless bylaw only allows for wireless facilities on a single parcel in town — one that already contains the municipality’s sole cell tower. We’ve already used this space to highlight why improving on such spotty coverage is critical for any 21st-century community, from public safety concerns of dropped emergency calls to hurdles for healthy development goals like attracting businesses and young families.

The proposed bylaw attempts to balance those concerns — as well as the concern of the town’s widespread coverage gaps potentially violating federal telecommunications law — with careful considerations for where towers can be placed: minimum setbacks from residential and school property lines, disallowing towers from being on or near large subsidized multifamily structures (e.g., the Curtis), favoring new antennae and tower sites as far from residential lot lines as possible.

Still, some residents remain adamantly opposed to such a measure to increase the amount of wireless facilities in town, as demonstrated by this week’s contentious, three-hour public forum on the bylaw proposal. Many complaints center on the claim that cell towers even hundreds of feet away pose imminent public health risks. While we’ve called for stronger, modernized regulatory standards to clarify public health concerns for local officials, we’ve also highlighted the fact that cell tower opponents — and not just in Lenox — often overstate the conclusiveness of the evidence regarding wireless facilities’ effects on the health of nearby humans.

But beyond far-reaching health claims for which there is at best mixed evidence, some bylaw opponents at the forum resorted to an even weaker form of argument. Some claimed an engineering consultant that town officials worked with on the bylaw, David Maxson, is essentially a telecom industry shill. Others demanded that the town consult with “independent” attorneys with the insinuation that Town Counsel Joel Bard, who favorably reviewed the bylaw proposal, is unequipped to assess such a measure.

It got to the point where Planning Board members went beyond correcting individual bylaw opponents’ assertions and made a broader call for an end to the baseless insinuations that have made this debate such a bitter one.

“There’s no nefarious conspiracy here,” Planning Board member Jim Harwood said. “Please stop suggesting there’s something untoward going on.”

This ought to go without saying, but no matter how vehemently opposed one is to this or any bylaw, one should keep their arguments on the substance of the matter instead of resorting to unevidenced personal attacks.

Attorney Bard is in fact a specialist on municipal law, land use and wireless communications — all of which are relevant to assessing the local effect of a bylaw on siting cell towers.

Mr. Maxson is an engineering consultant certified by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Bylaw opponents claim his consultation is not quite independent and that he favors telecom industry priorities over local concerns. It is indeed possible for consultants to have biases, to the relevant industry or otherwise. Yet bylaw opponents’ assessment of what constitutes “independent” is undermined by their demand that the town pay for the consultation of a hand-picked law firm, Campanelli & Associates, whose former website URL is anticelltowerlawyers.com.

To bylaw opponents that don’t like Mr. Maxson’s consultation or Attorney Bard’s assessment or the Planning Board’s bylaw, that’s fine — but argue against it based on facts, not conspiracy-mongering innuendo.

There are some who will remain staunchly opposed to siting more cell towers no matter what the state of the public health evidence or the contours of a given bylaw. While that’s a reality, the process and the dialogue matter here — and not just because of the divisive effect this debate is having on Lenox. For better or worse, the growing ubiquity of mobile devices and demand for coverage means the siting and upgrading towers will continue. Meanwhile, municipal debates over whether and how to allow that expansion are growing, as we’ve seen in not only Lenox but Pittsfield, Great Barrington and Sheffield, too.

We hope that the current state of the debate in Lenox will not spread as a model. On critical local policy questions like these, we need more light and less heat. If there actually are evidence-based, substantive critiques of the Lenox bylaw proposal — and reasonable suggestions about how to craft it differently while meaningfully addressing the coverage issue — then we aren’t hearing them, because they’re being drowned out by invented epithets. That must change — not just for the Lenox community, but for the others communities where similar debates likely will be shaped by this one.