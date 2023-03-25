Our Opinion: Lenox cell tower opponents should acknowledge public safety claims cut both ways

Lenox planners once again are trying to update the town’s wireless facilities bylaw in an attempt to improve the town’s spotty cell service while maintaining some local control over where new towers could be sited. And once again, this official push to address a real issue is meeting with some considerable grassroots pushback.

This is indeed a real issue that isn’t going away, no matter how much some dislike the idea of seeing new cell towers in town. Lenox’s current wireless facilities bylaw allows for antenna installations only on a mere five parcels, all of which are located near the only cell tower in town off Pittsfield Road. That leaves a lot of gaps in cell coverage across town, which carries more downsides than the inconvenience of a dropped call in downtown.

Local officials point to police and firefighter concerns with being able to place or receive emergency calls in many corners of the town, including parts of the busy downtown. It’s tougher to attract healthy growth components like young families and businesses when an otherwise vital town can’t meet the modern demand for wireless coverage. Not acting carries legal risk, too: A wireless company seeking permits for a new installation could argue that the current bylaw runs afoul of federal requirements, such as the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which could open up the town to a potential lawsuit.

Lenox voters kill a proposed wireless communications bylaw. They back $70 million for a wastewater plant upgrade and a new public safety complex The special town meeting lasted barely 90 minutes, after a resident successfully urged voters to cut off debate on the hotly contested wireless bylaw proposal from the Planning Board.

The Planning Board’s first attempt at a revamped bylaw fell short at a December special town meeting. Residents voted 251-147 in favor of the bylaw, but it still fell because as a zoning change it required a two-thirds majority. That supermajority requirement favors the opposition campaign, the core of which appears to be as dug-in now as it was in December even as the Planning Board tries again with a retooled bylaw slated for a vote at annual town meeting in May.

Lenox is not the only Berkshire community hosting a debate over placement of cell towers, as both the towers and debates become more numerous with the ubiquity of mobile devices and the so-called fifth-generation (or 5G) of cell towers. The most vocal opposition to siting more cell towers — which sometimes becomes total intolerance for any new cell towers where they’re actually needed — tends to center on public health concerns. Some claim with unflinching certainty that cell towers’ radiofrequency radiation poses immediate health risks for nearby residents, from tinnitus and migraines to nausea and cancer.

In Lenox and other communities, we have viewed the more far-reaching claims of cell tower health impacts with skepticism, though we have also called for more regulatory oversight and guidance from state and federal officials to aid local leaders. These debates will only multiply as more municipal planners seeking to modernize their towns’ cell coverage are caught between federal telecom regulation promoting expanded cell service and some constituents’ outrage at the thought of a nearby cell tower. Opponents often oversell the scientific evidence for their broad health claims against cell towers. Just ask the the World Health Organization, the National Toxicology Program and an array of independent research, all of which undermine the notion that “the science” is solidly on the side of those who claim with absolute certitude that a cell tower located hundreds of feet from residents poses immediate public health risks.

We are neither telecom nor public health experts. As we’ve said previously, the government should compel updated guidance from both realms of expertise so that these questions and debates that derail municipal policymaking can perhaps see some modern answers for this modern debate. Still, even if this preferable regulatory step is taken, it’s not going to come soon in a fashion that satisfies all parties.

For those weighing Lenox’s wireless facilities bylaw — including those vehemently opposed, and including the Select Board as it decides whether to support the new bylaw proposal — we call for a reasonable weighing of the issues and facts at hand. Cell service is itself a public health issue, though not just in the way tower opponents claim it is. If police or firefighters cannot make or receive emergency cellphone calls from huge swaths of a town in the 21st century, that is a public health problem. If residents who live in those coverage gaps lose power and are cut off from the outside world, as they were in the recent nor’easter, that is a public safety issue.

Lenox planners have tweaked their wireless bylaw proposal in an attempt to appease some opponents, though as with any issue some will remain unmovable. For those who aren’t reflexively dug in, consider this calculus: The evidence for public harm stemming from a reasonable expansion of Lenox cell tower sites is mixed at best and thin at worst; the evidence is strong, however, that an update to the town’s wireless bylaw is a modern public health necessity.

That should matter when crafting and deciding on local policy — and we hope it does to the Select Board and annual town meeting voters of Lenox.