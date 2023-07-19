Our Opinion: Lessons from a tiebreaker in West Stockbridge

The second time’s the charm in West Stockbridge as a Select Board special election broke a tie and resulted in incumbent Kathleen Keresey officially fending off Jon Piasecki’s challenge.

The considerably increased turnout this time around made the difference. Back in May, the 202-202 deadlock — in addition to one blank vote and one write-in for Humpty Dumpty — coincided with anemic turnout. Only 406 out of the town’s 1,218 registered voters — or 33 percent — had their say initially. But the news and novelty surrounding the tie likely juiced turnout for Monday’s special election, which rose to 48 percent (and no would-be deciding ballots cast for fictional characters).

Even with all the additional attention generated by the tie and the ensuing drama at a few Select Board meetings, that fewer than half of registered voters decided to do their democratic duty in hiring for a spot on the town’s top board is still a bit disconcerting for those of us concerned with the health of democracy. Sadly, West Stockbridge is not alone in this trend of voters shirking this critical duty. Voter participation has dropped steadily over the years across the commonwealth. A half-century ago, state elections consistently saw turnout between 80 and 90 percent; last year, a high-profile governor’s race and several hotly contested ballot initiatives turned out barely more than 50 percent of Bay State voters.

Yet if a tie for a town’s top board tells us anything, it’s that your vote truly matters — in West Stockbridge and beyond. This race also offered a local example of an electorate focused on civility as a primary political value. West Stockbridge certainly has some factional local politics, but the two candidates in this race clearly established their respective “sides” before the initial election that resulted in a tie. Neither altered those postures, yet the vast majority of the additional voters that turned out went for Ms. Keresey — seemingly a reaction to Mr. Piasecki’s fiery and at times disruptive behavior at some Select Board meetings after the tie vote. Mr. Piasecki himself acknowledges this likely hurt him more than it helped in the lead-up to the second round: “I raise a lot of hell and sometimes it comes back,” he told an Eagle reported shortly after the special election was called in Ms. Keresey’s favor.

Mr. Piasecki deserves some credit for at least directly acknowledging this weakness and honestly owning up to a likely contributing factor to his loss — a rare practice in the political sphere. All of West Stockbridge could be better served if its leaders and community stakeholders better recognized when their words and actions shed more heat than light on sticky local issues and prioritized the ever-present option to turn the temperature down instead of up.

It’s not that we don’t understand why some voters are apathetic or why some candidates get fired up enough to coarsen our public discourse instead of improve it — although those two trends are almost certainly related, from the local democracy on up to the national political climate. But West Stockbridge’s tie and ensuing special election prove two things are still true that always should be: Every vote counts, and civility still matters.