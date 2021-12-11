Pittsfield Police, other Berkshire County first responders to carry Narcan. Addiction experts say it will save lives A push by the Berkshire Overdose Addiction Prevention Collaborative will bring Narcan to more than a dozen additional first responder departments across the Berkshires.

Earlier this year, The Eagle editorial board called for first responders across Massachusetts to carry naloxone as a mitigating measure against an opioid-spiked addiction crisis. We are glad to see some progress in the adoption of this critical harm-reduction measure here in the Berkshires.

Naloxone, commonly known by brand name Narcan, is an opioid antagonist, meaning it can immediately reverse an overdose brought on by drugs like heroin or fentanyl. That makes Narcan a powerful tool in the kit of first responders who are responding more and more to drug-related calls where a delay of minutes or even seconds in the administration of an opioid antagonist can mean the difference between life and death.

Despite its simple and effective use as a lifesaving line of defense amid a national overdose crisis hitting our region particularly hard, Eagle investigations from earlier this year found that considerable swaths of Berkshire first responders did not regularly carry Narcan, including some of the bigger police departments. Fortunately, that appears to be changing. Pittsfield Police, the largest municipal force in the county, will soon be equipping all officers with doses of Narcan. In Lee, the police chief says the department is planning to do the same by no later than July of 2022.

These departments deserve credit for moving to level up their public safety game. As the scourge of opioid addiction wreaks havoc on communities across America, first-on-the-scene responders need this defensive measure on the front line. Allowing police officers or firefighters to administer a lifesaving opioid antagonist when an ambulance is en route and a hospital even farther goes a long way, especially in rural or less-populous communities like ours that struggle just as much if not more under the weight of the opioid crisis. It also protects the responders who arrive at those scenes without knowing if trace but deadly amounts of drugs like fentanyl are present.

That many of these departments are better-positioned to adopt this vital policy is thanks to the Berkshire Opioid Abuse Prevention Collaborative. The group leverages state and federal funding to work with police departments and, crucially, offer them Narcan doses at no cost to the department. That is a huge help with a major hurdle — procurement and price — facing local forces across the Berkshires. The collaborative is helping Pittsfield Police Department with their Narcan plans, along with smaller departments like Peru and West Stockbridge.

The good work of BOAPC and smart moves from Berkshire public safety officials to increase the amount of first responders carrying Narcan comes at a critical time. Recently released federal data shows that more than 100,000 Americans died of overdose between April 2020 and April 2021, a spike primarily driven by opioid overdoses involving extremely potent synthetic drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil. It was the first time the nation’s drug-related deaths crested the six-figure mark in a 12-month period — a staggering threshold that outstrips the country’s annual traffic deaths and annual gun fatalities combined.

To fully address the brutal epidemic of opioid addiction, we must take into account all the confounding factors and thoughtfully address its root causes. The massive toll in human life also demands immediacy in harm-reduction efforts. When the federal overdose data was released, we stressed that “these grim numbers demand attention and action.” It is encouraging to see BOAPC and local police departments focusing attention and action on relatively simple steps that can and will save lives.

We call on the state Legislature to recognize this wisdom by making it the standard throughout the commonwealth. The so-called HOPE Act, sponsored by Lenox state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, would do just that by mandating that all Massachusetts first responders carry Narcan or another opioid antagonist either on their person or in their vehicles.

The 100,000-plus Americans we lost in just a year to drug deaths are not just numbers; they are precious lives lost, families torn and communities devastated. We must do more to prevent such needless suffering. Equipping public safety personnel with lifesaving tools like Narcan is a big step in the right direction, and we’re encouraged by Berkshire first responders and BOAPC partnering to lead the way.