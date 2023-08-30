Our Opinion: These line-item vetoes spell 'devastating' cuts for critical social programs — and demand a stronger explanation

Gov. Healey's budget cuts will be 'devastating' to Berkshire County's poorest residents, community program leaders say When Gov. Maura Healey signed her first budget earlier this month, she vetoed three line items that would have provided millions of dollars of funding to the state’s community action agencies and Head Start programs.

When Gov. Maura Healey signed the state budget earlier this month, her line-item veto pen struck a nerve with some nonprofits already operating on thin margins as they offer critical services to low-income and working-class Massachusetts families.

At issue are three particular cuts from the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget: $7.7 million in funding that was to go to community action agencies throughout the state, $35 million that was meant to cover salary rate funding for center-based early educators and $1 million in the support for grants to Head Start programs. These cuts would impact child care, early education and anti-poverty services throughout the commonwealth, but Berkshire nonprofit leaders flagged the specific impact they could have on our county’s families.

Many Berkshire families unfortunately know the tall task of finding available and affordable child care services. Berkshire County Head Start Executive Director Brett Random said the organization is already struggling to provide its no-cost services to the low-income children and families who need them due to staffing shortages, leaving “classrooms that we are unable to open causing less access and opportunity to families who need care.”

Berkshire County Head Start currently serves around 200 children — which Ms. Random estimates is about 100 fewer than it could if it were staffed to capacity. The staffing problem partly stems from offered salaries not meeting the needs of quality potential applicants. A supplemental state grant that the Legislature put into the annual spending plan to help mitigate that issue was one of the vetoed spending items

Meanwhile, the governor’s veto of $7.7 million in funding for community action agencies comes at a time when those groups’ missions are expanding rapidly along with climbing food and housing insecurity. One such group in our neck of the woods, Berkshire Community Action Council, offers antipoverty services that reach about 12,000 families a year, from nutritional assistance and winter clothing provisions to home heating aid and school supplies for low-income families. BCAC Executive Director Deborah Leonczyk said news of the veto was not only disappointing but devastating to organization’s budget. Ms. Leonczyk said the chunk of $7.7 million BCAC would have received was eyed for grants to several Berkshire community programs fighting regional food insecurity.

Now, Ms. Leonczyk says she had to cut about $287,000 from BCAC’s budget that would have gone toward (among other things) supporting the Berkshire County Jail and House of Corrections hydroponics program that grows fresh produce for BCAC’s food pantry, Multicultural Bridge’s food program, the Bright Morningstar Kitchen and Wheels for Wellness.

Gov. Healey justified these line-item vetoes by saying she didn’t want to create “inequity across different segments of the child care system” by providing for increase for center-based child care programs and not family child care centers, as well as arguing that the community action agencies funding was specifically tied to the pandemic and therefore worth reevaluating after the COVID emergency has waned. But this justification understates the importance of center-based child care programs for rural, underserved regions like ours that, while less populous, still have families desperately seeking affordable child care options. Further, even if the funding bump for community action agencies was initiated amid COVID, it’s an increase those agencies began asking for years prior to the pandemic — and, as strapped food pantries and a worsening housing crisis unfortunately demonstrate, the needs these agencies are meeting within their communities are not evaporating just because the worst of COVID is in the rearview.

After considerable state revenue growth, tax revenues finally faltering a bit is a good reason for the governor to wield her line-item veto pen as a responsible fiscal scalpel. But “responsible” should be the key word. In the context of the state’s $56 billion spending plan, measures like $1 million to boost Head Start salaries or $7.7 million for local anti-poverty agencies barely amount to drops in the budgetary bucket. We’re all for fiscal responsibility; it’s worth noting that taking these cuts off the table would still leave more than $150 million in line-item budget reductions intact. Why ax these relatively inexpensive but deeply impactful initiatives that will affect food security and child care options for thousands of Massachusetts households facing an affordability crisis that the governor campaigned on addressing?

Gov. Healey needs to come up with a stronger explanation for that question on the minds of community nonprofit leaders in Berkshire County and throughout the commonwealth. Otherwise, this approach appears pennywise and pound foolish, and it would be irresponsible for the Bay State to balance its budget on the backs of the children, the poor and the hungry. If no clearer justification is offered, the Legislature should overturn these specific line-item vetoes when it returns from recess.