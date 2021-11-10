Campaigns prod us to pay attention to those vying for public office before an election, but what they do afterward is even more important — including those who don’t win. A recent letter to the editor from a Pittsfield City Council hopeful gives us a bit of optimism, a precious commodity in the world of politics.
We receive many letters to the editor pertaining to local elections, but not so many after the fact, and fewer still from those who sought public office but lost. After all, electoral losses can be tough.
In his letter, however, Andrew Wrinn thanked his supporters and congratulated his opponent James Conant, who won their contest to represent Ward 4 on the council. Mr. Wrinn noted that the race “was without incident and never was adversarial,” encouraging Ward 4 residents to get behind their newly elected councilor and wishing Mr. Conant luck.
It’s sad that this sort of reverence for the democratic process and respect for one’s opponent appears so incongruous with the character of our highest political institutions. Look no further than the 2020 presidential election and the resultant deepening of polarization to see the price we all pay in needless strife when a candidate cannot accept fair-and-square defeat and instead actively undermines democracy itself. Instances like those are alarming for the future of American politics, but it is also worth highlighting when a candidate does right by the public and puts his ward and his city first, even in the wake of electoral defeat.
We were similarly encouraged by the candidates’ civil and productive reactions to the outcome of the North Adams mayoral election. Mr. Wrinn’s letter augments our hope that, through local democracy, our Berkshire communities can exemplify a set of political values — unity over divisiveness, grace in the face of setback, putting voters and issue first — that should be exported post-haste, particularly to Washington and Beacon Hill.
Congratulations to both Ward 4 candidates for running an issues-centric race and to all those who do the same in pursuit of public office. Kudos to Mr. Conant for winning that substantive campaign and to Mr. Wrinn for modeling civics and civility in defeat.
Both pieces are needed to make democracy work.