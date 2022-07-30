Our Opinion: Local leaders can't oppose political toxicity by giving in to it

North Adams has a new city clerk for the fourth time in two years. That’s a concerning amount of turnover at a critical municipal position, and a primary driver of that turnover was on display even as acting City Clerk Joshua Vallieres was promoted to the full-time position and sworn in at this week’s City Council meeting.

That’s not just our assessment. As debate over whether to hire Mr. Vallieres flared into conflict, some of the councilors themselves lamented the “toxicity that lies in this council” as contributing to the sort of inhospitable local political environment that has led to, among other things, the city swearing in three new clerks just this year.

For our elected officials, debating the issues and settling good-faith disagreements is part of the job of public service, but allowing that process to devolve into pointless bickering and hurling vulgarities at colleagues during an open meeting — as this City Council meeting unfortunately did — is a disservice to the people’s business with which we entrust our leaders. The sad irony is that even those complaining about that toxicity feel compelled to engage in it, as exemplified by Councilor Wayne Wilkerson inexcusably directing a profane insult at a fellow councilor whom he felt was being unnecessarily obstructive.

Credit to Council President Lisa Blackmer, who immediately recognized that this is not how our leaders should air out differences in a public forum, and immediately told Mr. Wilkerson “That was out of line.” Mr. Wilkerson apologized, and the council eventually got around to its business and voted 6-2 to hire a new permanent city clerk.

This conflict did not spontaneously generate out of nowhere, but instead spun off of a churning political atmosphere in North Adams City Hall that many insiders have found poisonous. What’s worse, North Adams is far from alone in this troubling trend, as lately we’ve used this space more than we’d like to note a dearth of basic decency in democratic discourse in city halls and town offices across the county. Testy Planning Board meetings in Becket, factional disarray in Monterey, a puzzling budget fiasco at Pittsfield City Council — the list, sadly, goes on.

To be sure, the job of public servant is often a tough one — especially at the local level, where officials have similar stress, far fewer resources and far more face time with constituents compared to their higher-office counterparts. The current model for political engagement handed down by our national leaders, often vitriolic and rarely productive, doesn’t help. We certainly understand all those forces acting on local officials, and we’ve stressed the need for all citizens to be more civil in their approach to participatory democracy even when the issues are heavy and there are official critiques worth bearing.

Still, the buck must stop where a better example can be set, in the seats of the elected officials we the people hire to represent us. If not, our democracy is wounded at its very foundations. That has real consequences, such as a local government more polarizing than productive and the sort of alarmingly high turnover that sees a city scrambling to fill a key role in the clerk’s office with a relatively green candidate in time for an important election cycle.

While it might not be easy, our local leaders always have the chance and the responsibility to demonstrate what it looks like to civilly disagree on sticky issues, to put collective interest before personal beef and hold public service above the ever-growing instinct toward pettiness. Yes, that even goes for when officials feel the gravitational pull of an already existing cycle of toxicity on their words and deeds. The guiding question of conduct, whether you’re a city councilor or a U.S. senator, ought to be a simple one: Am I actually pushing back against the extant toxicity, or am I just contributing to it?

That might seem an overly simplistic and idealistic dichotomy, but the difference was on display at the North Adams City Council meeting. One councilor profanely insulted another, lowering an already difficult debate; the council president immediately flagged that as unacceptable, even though she and the recipient of the insult were on opposite sides of the upcoming vote.

In a nutshell, that’s giving in to toxicity vs. putting the act of public service above it. We need a lot less of the former and a lot more of the latter — in North Adams and everywhere else.