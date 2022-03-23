Our Opinion: Local officials should finish their terms — they owe that to the voters who hired them

Sitting on a key municipal board like a city council or select board doesn’t just mean you’ve won an electoral contest. It means that you’ve been democratically hired to represent the public. You work for them — that’s the job.

Among all that we expect of our public servants, one of the lowest bars to meet is to not shirk that responsibility by tapping out before a term is up without adequate reason.

It’s troubling when our elected officials break that implicit promise to voters, and we’re worried that it appears to be a growing trend. When two North Adams city councilors unceremoniously resigned within a month last year, it concerned us. We felt similarly last week when a West Stockbridge Select Board member announced his impending resignation with two years left on his three-year term.

Citing bias and inefficiency in town government, West Stockbridge Select Board member says he'll resign in May West Stockbridge Select Board member Roger Kavanagh announces his resignation effective May 9. He says town government is a "template of inefficiency," and his attempts to fix this have gone nowhere.

In the latter case, Roger Kavanagh cited frustration with what he sees as bias and inefficiency in West Stockbridge town government. He said he will remain on the Select Board until May 9, the date of annual town elections. The town administrator told The Eagle that the Select Board plans to vote Monday to hold a special election to fill Mr. Kavanaugh’s seat, and because the annual town election is fewer than 64 days out, the special election will have to be held separately afterward in late May.

We take seriously the red flags Mr. Kavanagh is waving around West Stockbridge’s governance. Indeed, last year’s controversial spat between The Foundry, Truc Orient Express and town officials unnecessarily pressurized this small town’s politics.

Abdicating his seat on the town’s top board, though, likely won’t do much to mitigate these matters. It certainly won’t help with inefficiency. Filling his seat is one more thing for the town government he claims is already poorly struggling with its responsibilities.

Mr. Kavanagh’s complaints are similar to the reasons given by the two North Adams city councilors who resigned midterm last year. All had serious qualms about their respective local political climates. Political climate is a matter to justly include when considering reelection, but it’s not a sufficient reason to call it quits with time left on a term.

A premature resignation results in depriving the citizens of the wisdom of the people with the clearest picture of the problems — and a mandate to do something about it — while sending the voters a signal that these problems are beyond solution.

We’re not trying to beat up on Mr. Kavanagh or any other municipal leaders for highlighting the tension points within the local governments they serve. We also abhor toxicity and inefficiency in politics from the local level up. Being a local official can be hard, sometimes excessively so depending on the community or the issue at hand. We’ve constantly called for more transparency in governance and more civility toward public servants doing a tough job.

At the very least, what public servants owe their constituents is that they finish what they started when their neighbors went to the polls to put them in that position. Failing to do that solves no problems, and often creates more for town governments struggling with what’s already on their plate.