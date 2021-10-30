When North Adams voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will hire a new mayor. The city is fortunate to have a competitive race between two qualified and clear-eyed candidates in Lynette Bond and Jennifer Macksey. The right woman for the job is the one who can best leverage her skills and experience along with the city’s strengths to proactively and pragmatically address its challenges.
To that end, we believe Ms. Bond is the best choice for mayor.
When The Eagle editorial board met with each of the mayoral candidates, both flagged similar priorities. Their top-line issues underscore the systemic struggles for small, post-industrial cities like North Adams: costly but badly needed upgrades to crucial municipal infrastructure like the Public Safety Building; renewed focus on housing, both spurring new units and maintaining the current stock; revitalizing downtown, in particular a sustainable future for the Mohawk Theater; capital repairs and other critical investments in public schools. It is easy to mention these matters, but considerably more difficult to address them with the resources at hand. Ms. Bond’s breadth of public service experience and multifaceted community connections position her to not only offer solutions from the executive office but lead on them with authority.
Ms. Bond has a considerable history with economic development, a key factor to a brighter future for North Adams. Her experience is quite versatile, ranging from economic development projects in Honduras as a member of the Peace Corps, training programs as part of the Berkshire MassHire Workforce Board and a Community Development Block Grant program for the town of Adams.
In that latter role, she helped shepherd projects like a streetscape plan and a housing rehabilitation program, and Ms. Bond said these efforts have informed her plans for moving on similarly pressing issues in North Adams. For instance, when pressed for specifics on how she would get her downtown redevelopment plans off the ground, she stressed the need to leverage CDBG dollars to free up funding for revitalization efforts. Her grant-writing experience (she is currently the director of development for grants and research at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts) lends her some necessary skills and know-how in this realm.
It also means she has likely already forged working relationships with key state departments that she would bring into the mayor’s office on day one. There is much that a mayor can do, but for some of the larger issues pressing on a small city like North Adams, addressing them will depend less on unilateral action and more on working closely and productively with community, regional and state partners.
Ms. Bond’s own campaign is not alone in touting her strengths here. Richard Alcombright, mayor of North Adams from 2010-2018, worked with Ms. Bond on regional issues during her time at the Adams Community Development Office, and he lauded her efforts there. He also credits as essential Ms. Bond’s advocacy work in pushing for the renovation of the former Conte Middle School into what is now Colegrove Elementary School during his administration. Current North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard has praised Ms. Bond’s work on the city Planning Board for demonstrating an understanding of municipal management and development but also an ability to work with, engage and listen to people, officials and residents alike. Those skills will be necessary to navigate the gap between the city’s political factions and what some have called a “toxic” environment in and around City Hall after this year’s City Council tumult. Mr. Alcombright and Mr. Bernard know what the job of mayor entails and demands of candidates; their endorsements should not be taken lightly.
This election will be historic for North Adams regardless of the result; whichever candidate wins, the city will see its first woman mayor. That long overdue milestone of inclusivity is worth celebrating no matter the outcome. Further, voters have two qualified candidates in Ms. Bond and Ms. Macksey who largely agree on the priority issues, and both clearly want the best for the city they seek to serve. We believe that Ms. Bond’s broad experience and how it informs not just her framing of the issues but her plans to address them makes her the most qualified candidate.
The Eagle endorses Lynette Bond for mayor of North Adams.