Despite a rocky rollout, Massachusetts’ COVID vaccination campaign appears to be on the right track. By the end of the week, the Bay State will likely pass the significant mile marker of 2 million fully vaccinated residents. The commonwealth is also the first state with a population of at least 5 million in the union where more than half of adult residents have received at least one dose.
This is encouraging news in our protracted viral fight, as the path to victory — and a return to normalcy — can only be found through herd immunity via widespread vaccination. Given the systemic difficulties and missteps that initially plagued Massachusetts’ rollout, these numbers are a good sign of course correction. They’re also further testament to the tireless, life-saving work from medical personnel and volunteers alike at regional vaccine sites, including those that serve the Berkshires.
With any luck, the state Department of Public Health’s pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Massachusetts won’t sap the momentum. The DPH’s order is based on a recommendation from federal health regulators while they study reports of rare but serious blood clots in a very small number of people who received the J&J vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced they are investigating the link between the blood clots and the J&J vaccine. This might be alarming to some, but it’s actually an indication of just how closely regulators are scrutinizing these vaccines for safety. Consider the numbers: The data that triggered the CDC and FDA recommendation stems from six incidents of blood clotting, one of which resulted in death — out of more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the U.S.
While that’s an extremely low incidence rate, the swift regulatory reaction underscores that those tasked with monitoring vaccine health effects are doing so with great precision, and our state public health leaders are paying close attention. For the vaccine-skeptical or conspiracy-minded, this will hopefully help put the lie to the unfounded assumptions that safety is being overlooked amid the full-court press of a national vaccination campaign.
None of the incidents of blood clots are linked to doses administered in Massachusetts, and the J&J vaccines account for a relatively small share of doses administered in Massachusetts — fewer than 200,000, compared to 2.8 million Bay Staters who have received at least one shot of Moderna or Pfizer. Fortunately, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more effective against the novel coronavirus, as evidenced by both clinical trial data and federal health research after their public release.
All of this should mean that Massachusetts, despite removing the J&J jab from its toolbox for now, can keep up its critical immunization push as it shifts into a higher gear Monday, when every commonwealth resident over 16 will be vaccine-eligible.
The state has followed through somewhat on Gov. Charlie Baker’s promise to open up preregistration — thus easing stress for Bay Staters seeking appointments — to clinics beyond the state’s designated mass vaccination sites. The two sites announced this week include one in Western Massachusetts, the Amherst-Northampton Collaborative. Gov. Baker also said that more local health collaboratives will be looped in for preregistration over the coming weeks. As eligibility opens wide next week, we hope the Baker administration will fully acknowledge the vital work being done by Berkshire vaccination sites by letting the communities they serve access local appointments with fewer headaches like their fellow Bay Staters in the eastern half of the state.
We might have COVID-19 on the ropes, but this viral opponent is not yet floored. We must remain vigilant until the fight is through. The recent state vaccination data is heartening sign that we’re getting there.