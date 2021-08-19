As America deals with crises that concurrently arose over the past year, the long-term scourge of opioid addiction never abated.
Recent reporting by The Eagle points to a policy pioneered by two of Massachusetts’ neighbors — Vermont and Rhode Island — that is both simple and effective at limiting the suffering brought on by opioid withdrawal and overdose. It is high time for Massachusetts to join these national leaders at the front line of this fight on addiction by decriminalizing buprenorphine.
Buprenorphine is a partial opioid agonist, meaning it binds to the same opioid receptors in the brain as opiates like heroin or oxycodone. For people struggling with addiction, it reduces cravings as well as symptoms for those in the throes of withdrawal. Because it is only a partial agonist, though, it does not produce the euphoria associated with using opioids; it also stops producing effects after a certain dosage, thus discouraging overuse. If someone takes buprenorphine and then uses heroin, the heroin will have little to no effect because the buprenorphine will “block” it from binding to opioid receptors.
What all this adds up to is a powerful method for harm reduction for those struggling with addiction. Less opioid use means less potential for overdose and in turn serious harm or death — especially as much of the recent spike in OD deaths is attributed to heroin laced with fentanyl. Blunting the symptoms of withdrawal means a lift on the path to recovery for those seeking the difficult road out of opioid use disorder. Earlier this year, Vermont became the first state in the union to decriminalize possession of a limited amount of the partial opioid agonist. Before that June vote in Vermont’s Statehouse, though, Chittenden County piloted decriminalization for several years. That county saw opioid overdoses drop 50 percent the year the policy went into effect.
Further, studies show that buprenorphine has the lowest abuse potential of any opiate by far, aided by its natural “ceiling effect” that mitigates its impact beyond a certain dosage. That makes it a potentially powerful weapon in the fight on opioid addiction that has relatively low risk and potentially high benefit.
And given the casualties in addiction’s war of attrition with America, we desperately need such a weapon. Last year, drug overdoses claimed 93,000 lives in the U.S., an alarming 29 percent increase over the previous year partly driven by a spike in fatal opioid overdoses. It is a slow-moving tragedy on a massive scale that we see playing out in our communities. Opioid overdose deaths in Berkshire County jumped by 44 percent last year to the highest level ever recorded, outpacing the increase across the commonwealth.
Buprenorphine, most commonly found in combination with opioid antagonist naloxone in Suboxone, has been legally prescribed in America since 2002, after the passage of the Drug Addiction Treatment Act of 2000. In the years since, as the opioid crisis has worsened, the federal government loosened restrictions on prescribing it. In Massachusetts, however, it is still a crime to possess a small amount of buprenorphine without a prescription, meaning Bay Staters struggling with addiction don’t have the same access to it as those in Vermont and Rhode Island — and what’s worse, they can be prosecuted if they obtain it without prescription in seeking to ween themselves off heroin or prevent overdose and withdrawal.
Historically, there has been considerable pushback against using certain controlled substances in order to recover from addiction to other controlled substances. Buprenorphine is far from the first method to attract this criticism, which has also been made, for instance, against methadone clinics. Those who are skeptical of buprenorphine’s potential to aid in the fight on addiction, though, should consider listening to a wide array of experts — including ones in fields, like policing, that have shown similar skepticism in the past but have evolved based on the facts on the ground. The South Burlington, Vt., police chief, for instance, said some officers initially had difficulty adjusting to Vermont’s new policy, but learning about the science of addiction made it easier. He says buprenorphine decriminalization makes sense from a policing perspective, because there is no violent crime or public safety ramifications associated with it, as in his department’s experience the people they encounter possessing buprenorphine are “trying to stay well.”
In the Berkshires, recovery advocates and addiction treatment professionals have been agitating for further loosening restrictions on buprenorphine, including decriminalizing possession in Massachusetts. “If we’re thinking about a harm-reduction model, then decriminalization makes sense,” Jennifer Michaels, medical director at The Brien Center, told The Eagle. “People who are using buprenorphine are not going to overdose and die the way they would if they were using heroin.”
Meanwhile, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told The Eagle that her office does not prosecute buprenorphine-possession cases. The DA also told The Eagle she supports a move toward statewide decriminalization, which she said would not only address access issues but widespread stigma as one of the largest barriers to treatment.
We agree with these across-the-board leaders. Buprenorphine offers an evidence-based method for mitigating opioid-related overdoses and deaths with few downsides. Those struggling with opioid addiction in Massachusetts do not deserve more stigma or barriers to accessing it than their counterparts in Vermont or Rhode Island. The addiction crisis is a deep and complex one for which there is no miracle drug that will completely solve it. As we see more and more families in our communities scarred by the torment this crisis brings, however, harm-reduction must be part of a systemic recovery plan if we are to seriously address addiction not as a problem of moral failure but a matter of public health.
Insofar as buprenorphine decriminalization can help pursue that end, we call on our Berkshire legislative delegation to seriously study this issue and help lead this charge in Massachusetts. If lawmakers agree that their constituents hurting amid the opioid epidemic deserve the same benefit as their neighbors to the North and East, then they should follow the lead of of the Vermont and Rhode Island Legislatures and sponsor similar legislation.