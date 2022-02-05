Criminal justice reform advocates might have been surprised last week if they dug into the details of Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget proposal. Tucked into the Republican governor’s last formal spending plan submitted to the Legislature is a measure that would end the fees that Massachusetts charges those on probation and parole. The Baker administration made seemingly no mention of this proposal before or after submitting his budget plan, but we think it is worth highlighting. This common-sense shift in the state’s justice system would stand to increase fairness, further rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.
Under current state law, those on probation must pay a monthly fee between $50 and $65; for parolees, it’s $80 a month. To be sure, those who are convicted of a crime should be justly made to repay a debt to society. Collecting that debt via monthly payments from parolees and probationers, however, unnecessarily compromises what should be a primary goal of criminal justice: to rehabilitate those who have broken the law and encourage their productive reentry into their communities.
In fact, these fees can bring along the unintended consequence of making probationers and parolees more likely to reoffend. Financial precarity is often a cause of criminal activity. Indeed, there are many crimes that often result in probation, such as theft or robbery, that can stem directly from that deprivation. Those crimes should be punished, and restitution should be made whenever applicable. What we should not do is make reintegration into society harder as a matter of policy, which is what these fees do. Parolees and probationers are often limited to work on the lower end of the pay scale while trying to get their lives together, making a $50-per-month payment even more burdensome.
We want past offenders to be able to hold steady jobs, afford transportation to those jobs, provide for their families and pay their bills. All those things make them more likely to be reintegrated into civil society and less likely reoffend. Recidivism is a big enough challenge without the state helping it along by making money off the backs of people facing the already arduous process of societal reentry. That doesn’t promote public safety. It undermines it, disproportionately harming poor people who are trapped in cycles of poverty that often precede crime.
This measure would not do away with probation entirely, nor should it. If anything, it will sharpen the focus on more important behavioral conditions of parole and probation, which are far more relevant to public safety than whether past offenders can afford a monthly fee.
It will, however, mean a reduction in state revenue stemming from these fees. First, Massachusetts shouldn’t be padding its coffers with a collection program that undermines the goals of a healthy criminal justice system. Second, there is evidence that this revenue loss would not be painful. The cash flow from these fees already dipped considerably in the wake of 2018 reforms, which waived parole fees for the first year of supervision and probation payments for the first six months, and allowed for more waivers in certain cases. That slimmed probation fees from $20.2 million in 2016 to $7.9 million last year — a drop of about 61 percent that nevertheless did not throw the state’s budget into disarray. Eliminating these fees entirely would have a similarly insignificant effect, especially since recent tax receipts show the commonwealth is not hurting for cash.
To the extent that this measure could reduce recidivism, it could wind up saving the state money. Trying and incarcerating people is far more expensive than monitoring them for probation and parole. Removing these fees’ hardship could mean fewer parolees and probationers reoffending, which means less money spent housing them in the state’s jails and prisons — incidentally, a practice for which the state does not offenders. Lowering recidivism rates also offers a dividend that can’t be measured in dollars: increased public safety and quality of life for the affected communities, which should be prioritized for the criminal justice system above monetization.
Gov. Baker’s proposal caught some left-leaning criminal justice reform advocates off-guard. “Democratic governors should be on their toes on this that a Republican has signaled he’s willing to make a very common-sense change that is going to be perceived as progressive,” said the Prison Policy Initiative‘s Wanda Bertram, who characterized the fees in question as “a regressive tax.” It wasn’t just advocates who praised the proposal, though. The Massachusetts Trial Court also agrees with abolishing the fees, with its spokeswoman calling them “undue financial burden on those reentering society.” The Trial Court previously formed a working group to study the fees, which released a 2016 report recommending that the state do away with them. A separate working group formed by the Boston Bar Association made a similar recommendation in its own 2017 report, which neatly summed up the issue: “Parole and probation officers should be allowed to focus on helping those under their supervision succeed, not on collecting money from them.”
We wholeheartedly agree. We urge the Legislature to preserve this proposed reform when constructing the budget so that Massachusetts might at once be fairer and more focused on the critical goals of a healthy criminal justice system.
If they do, it will be another stellar example of commonwealth leaders working across partisan lines to lead the nation in common-sense progressive policy.