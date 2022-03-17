Our Opinion: May Dr. Paul Lippmann's memory be a blessing

Dr. Paul Lippmann was, in many ways, a renaissance man. He was an accomplished psychologist, touching countless lives as both educator and practitioner within the field. He was also an author and lecturer, a lifelong musician and painter, an avid skier and runner. To put it lightly, Dr. Lippmann did a lot. It was what he could do for others, though, that seemed to drive him.
Many successful psychologists with Dr. Lippmann’s professorial credentials and private practice would be content to rest on those laurels. Not Dr. Lippmann, who co-founded with Dr. Eugene Talbot a free mental health clinic in Stockbridge for those who needed help regardless of whether they could pay.
On top of his professionals contributions to the field of psychology and a cherished family life, he also found time to affirm his deeply held priorities of community service and social justice. In the 1960s, for instance, he supported the defense team that represented several members of the Black Panther Party.
Where Dr. Lippmann prioritized that sense of service was in the community he called home: Stockbridge and the greater South County region. After training as a fellow at Austen Riggs Center, he later became a supervising analyst there, turning his love and expertise in psychology into a gift shared with the field’s new generation. Along with his wife, Frances, he also helped to co-found Hevreh of Southern Berkshire.
In many ways, Dr. Paul Lippmann’s time on this earth sounds like the sort of life we all want to live: long, rich, brightened by art, buoyed by community. What truly made his life remarkably lived is well worth imitating as well: the instinct to put all those things through the lens of how he could be of service to others. May his memory be a blessing to his family and everyone touched by his rare light in the Berkshires and beyond. We are saddened by his passing, but we are heartened that his accomplishments, art and activism will echo on through our community.