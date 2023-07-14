Our Opinion: Mayor's race should drive discussion about how to improve Pittsfield's parking protocol

After yet another candidate pulled nomination papers, Pittsfield’s mayoral election could feature as many as five names on the September preliminary ballot if all turn in their required signatures on time later this month. Hopefully that will provoke thorough and multi-perspective conversations on all the issues pertinent to Pittsfield’s present and future. One issue we hope gets some attention and discussion is downtown parking.
It’s not uncommon to see folks who appear to be out-of-towners visiting North Street getting visibly frustrated with the system. The reality is that some folks’ tech savvy lags behind when we upgrade everyday interfaces like parking meters. Those who used to parking meters one way for most of their lifetime inevitably will be slower to grasp the logic behind needing to punch in your license plate even when only trying to utilize the free first half-hour. How much do we need to frustrate the folks whom the city wants to draw downtown to meet a friend for lunch or go for dinner and a show?
Even those who are familiar with the system may find it needlessly punitive. The available app offers added convenience by simply allowing users to pay for parking through the app and avoid using the machine altogether. This also allows parkers to update their metered time without going back to a machine, although if it slips your mind that’s where the added convenience ends. Yet if app users already have their credit card info and license plate number in the system, why not just bill those users for their added parking time instead of hitting them with a violation? We quite literally have the technology; shouldn’t it be used to maximize convenience and limit frustration instead of the other way around?
Getting a parking ticket on North Street can amount to a $30 penalty; does that really need to be 10 times higher than the maximum parking time rate? And does the city really need multiple parking enforcement vehicles patrolling simultaneously? Perhaps the city could lessen the penalty for parking overtime in a North Street spot — say, only three or five times the maximum rate — and balance the lower fees by only paying for one parking enforcement per shift. Yes, the city wants to derive some revenue from this, but a system that discourages people from parking and visiting downtown has its own worrisome fiscal effects.
While many cities still get by with the more traditional meters, for better or worse Pittsfield vaulted its parking system into the higher-tech future several years ago when it rolled out the intermittently spaced digital kiosks that now dot downtown streets and lots. Some likely preferred the old-fashioned way, but it’s unlikely that Pittsfield will be going back. Still, we can’t be the only ones who find the current system clunky and costly to cross.
There’s no such thing as a perfect system that peeves no one, and we’re not saying we have all the answers. But we do have a question that’s also frustratingly voiced by city residents, downtown business-owners and visitors alike: Can we improve the user interface and experience of Pittsfield’s parking situation? There’s no time like a healthily contested mayoral election for such an assessment to get the attention it deserves. Parking might not be the most important matter Pittsfield’s new mayor will face, but it directly impacts a large chunk of city’s constituents and downtown economy.