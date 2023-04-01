Our Opinion: MCLA shelter decision must be made with entire community impact — and transparency — in mind

As the North Adams community discusses a proposal to shelter homeless families in a Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts dorm building, we believe this debate demands more information.

To be clear, this isn’t and shouldn’t be a debate about homeless shelters in general and the need to help struggling Massachusetts families facing life on the street. While shelter proposals sometimes spur not-in-my-backyard reactions that needlessly stigmatize people in need, we have advocated for Berkshire shelter plans before — even when those plans prompted parochial pushback.

The relevant questions here are more specific: What will this realistically mean for MCLA’s future, and how will this plan serve the families that would be moved from all over Massachusetts to the campus of an already struggling state school in the rural northwest corner of the commonwealth?

We get where such a proposal is coming from. As the state tries to address homelessness and give struggling families a roof over their heads, the Department of Housing and Community Development eyes a sizable residential structure already owned by the state: the Berkshire Towers, a vacant dormitory on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus. The towers are vacant because of MCLA’s significant enrollment downturn, but there’s something in it for the school as well: It would receive funding from DHCD by leasing Berkshire Towers for the shelter, thus putting some cash toward mitigating the sustainability issues the state college is facing — at least in the short term.

But it must be asked: What about the long-term implications for a struggling state college and the surrounding Northern Berkshire community whose futures are inextricably linked?

The decision ultimately is up to the state and MCLA President James Birge. We urge them not to make it in the dark, as it's a decision that will affect the future of Berkshire County's only public four-year college and, in turn, the entire Northern Berkshire region.

While the proposals details aren’t yet in stone — and neither MCLA leadership nor the state were particularly forthcoming about this plan until The Eagle inquired about it — we do know that the plan calls for an 18-month lease of Berkshire Towers. Would the working plan be to extend that lease after the initial 18 months? If so, it would be hard to not see that as essentially an acquiescence to MCLA’s enrollment struggles, and it’s reasonable to ask whether locating a homeless shelter on campus will adversely affect the school’s already anemic enrollment and harm the school’s viability in the long term. If so, that would be tragic for myriad reasons, especially given the recent addition of an undergraduate nursing program celebrated as a boon for both MCLA and a Berkshire region with high demand within that field.

If there’s reason to think the lease won’t be extended and this is simply a temporary stopgap measure in the state’s anti-homelessness efforts to quickly house Bay Staters in need, then other questions must be asked on behalf of the families that would be sent to MCLA.

Since this shelter would receive families from all over the state, is it really a good idea to house folks in a far-flung corner of the state only to perhaps ship them elsewhere when the 18-month lease is up? And if those families are from Central or Eastern Massachusetts, is it really best to remove them so far from their last known addresses and their familiar communities? Further, the architects of this plan should be ready and willing to confront the understandable hard feelings some in the Berkshires will have over the state pitching a shelter in our region that is not primarily dedicated to helping our region’s homeless population.

This isn’t an argument against helping homeless families; it’s a question of whether the state should send dozens of families in need to a corner of the commonwealth whose systemic struggles with public transportation, public safety infrastructure and mental health care access are routinely overlooked by Beacon Hill. We know that regional organizations like ServiceNet and CHP Berkshires are ready and willing to step up and do what they can, but will the state do more than simply leasing the Berkshire Towers to address these needs in Northern Berkshire that this plan would undoubtedly multiply?

We don’t raise these questions to advocate against a plan for helping Massachusetts families facing homelessness. We raise them because they need answering for anyone who cares about MCLA’s future and the efficacy of the state’s well-intentioned and much-needed anti-homelessness efforts.

As a proposal for a state-funded shelter in a state-owned building on a state college campus, the decision ultimately is up to the state and MCLA President James Birge. We urge them not to make it in the dark, as it’s a decision that will affect the future of Berkshire County’s only public four-year college and, in turn, the entire Northern Berkshire region. It must be viewed from that higher perspective, and while the official choice is up to small handful of people, we hope they agree that such a choice deserves the scrutiny of a local community fully informed about what’s in store for one of the region’s critical public institutions.

Proposals aimed toward welcoming and helping the vulnerable can prompt strong reactions, too often of the knee-jerk and bad-faith variety. Ramming this plan through without transparency will only provoke such reactions. We call on MCLA President Birge and DHCD representatives to help the public separate the wheat from the chaff by discussing the details of this proposal out in the open. The Eagle is willing to host such a forum if need be.

However it is done, though, President Birge and DHCD owe the MCLA community and the greater Northern Berkshire community some answers to these basic questions before such a decision is made on their behalf.