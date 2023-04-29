Our Opinion: Lingering community questions demand serious answers before a decision on MCLA shelter plan

North Adams residents and officials have a lot of unanswered questions about a proposed homeless shelter in an MCLA dorm. The college president says he hears them College President James Birge told The Eagle he too has questions about the possible project, but is waiting for the lease agreement and its review to answer them. He emphasized the college has not yet made a decision.

We still have far more questions than answers about the plan to site a homeless shelter on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, even as the school already faces enrollment struggles.

We’re not alone in wanting to know more. At Tuesday night’s North Adams City Council meeting, residents brought their questions and concerns to city officials. But the mayor and city officials had little in the way of answers; they, too, are left wondering about key operational details of the shelter plan and worrying about the transparency of the decision-making process.

“Clearly there is no communication from either the state or college to the community,” City Councilor Ashley Shade said. “That is an issue.”

We agree. Given the impact this decision carries for not just Berkshire County’s sole public four-year college but the entire surrounding community, the lack of candor so far has been problematic. That goes for both MCLA President James Birge and the state Department of Housing and Community Development. Yes, this is state property and President Birge is entitled to make management decisions for the school. But making that decision ethically entails not only carefully considering the impact but seriously engaging the community on whose behalf this choice is being made.

And that community has questions — lots of them. Here’s a few we find particularly pressing:

• MCLA officials said the school would receive an estimated $2.6 million per year from the state to lease Berkshire Towers as a shelter for homeless families. Are there any elements of the shelter for which the school would have to pick up the tab — e.g., food, security, renovation of the space — and how much would those costs offset the gross annual funding from the lease?

• The initial lease would run for 18 months, according to MCLA Vice President of Administration and Finance Joseph DaSilva, who also suggested the school is viewing this as a temporary plan because the college is expecting an enrollment uptick, in which case Berkshire Towers would be needed as a student dormitory again. While we would love to see MCLA’s enrollment numbers improve, is it reasonable to expect that positive reverse in a yearslong trend if a homeless shelter opens on campus? And what happens if MCLA wants out of the lease after 18 months but the DHCD wants to extend it?

• What about the experience of the homeless families? While there are plenty of bad-faith reasons to critique homeless shelter proposals, there are critical questions about whether North Adams is the best place to transport families from across the commonwealth in need of transitional housing. Does the state have a solid “Phase 2” plan in place for how to assist these families in the long term? If not, it would be painfully ironic for the state to try mitigating its homelessness problem by shipping vulnerable people away from their bearings to a region where Beacon Hill has largely overlooked systemic problems like lacking public transportation and bottle-necked access to mental and behavioral health services. Is the state going to step up and backstop the inevitably increasing need while pursuing a more sustainable solution to homelessness? Or is this ultimately just a shuffling of vulnerable families, the impact of which will be absorbed by a local community that already has its share of vulnerable residents?

These questions require a full accounting out in the open, not behind closed doors. While President Birge has entertained the idea of a “public briefing” on campus, the weight of this matter demands more — preferably a forum not directly controlled by MCLA officials so that the communication with the public can be two-way. Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Berkshire Housing have reached out to the college offering to organize and moderate a public forum, though as of this week that invitation has not been accepted. The Eagle’s offer to host such a forum still stands as well.

To be sure, DHCD should be more forthcoming as well. Are they on the same page as MCLA officials who say they see this shelter plan as temporary? What role beyond transporting the families to the shelter will the state take on, and what responsibilities will the state leave to MCLA? President Birge told The Eagle he also has lingering questions about the shelter plan and stressed that he’s awaiting the final lease agreement to get the answers. Yet he also said the lease could begin as soon as summer.

“We’re responding to a request from the state” he said, adding “As a state agency, I think we have an obligation to carefully consider how to help the governor meet her priorities.”

We hope President Birge also grasps MCLA’s centrality to the future of North Adams and the broader Northern Berkshire community and realizes there’s a considerate obligation there, too.

As Councilor Shade simply put it at Tuesday’s meeting, “We want to know what’s going on.”

We do, too — and the entire community deserves a much clearer view and a more-informed say before the decision is made.