Our Opinion: MCLA leaders have some transparency, communication lessons to learn from shelter plan fiasco

MCLA will not move forward with plan to put a homeless shelter on campus In a letter to the campus community, James Birge explained the decision, which he said was a difficult one.

While it looks like the proposal for a homeless shelter in an empty Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts dorm is now off the table, this saga still holds some hard lessons for MCLA’s leader — if he’s willing to listen.

When it became apparent that the Berkshires’ only four-year public college was considering whether to lease out the now-empty Berkshire Towers to the Department of Housing and Community Development for use as transitional housing for families, many in the Northern Berkshire community had concerns. Most were understandable: How would this affect MCLA’s already strained enrollment and sustainability prospects? What are the expected impacts on downtown North Adams and regional social services? Would this be the best move and the best location for vulnerable families from across the commonwealth?

Adding to these concerns was the fact the college official tasked with making this call seemed poised to make this decision quietly with seemingly little regard for community impact or input. It’s reasonable to wonder whether the community would have known the contours of this decision before it was made if Eagle reporters Sten Spinella and Greta Jochem did not dig the story out of MCLA officials.

That’s a problem — and not just for this particular decision. Given the importance of MCLA to the greater Northern Berkshire’s fabric and future, it’s disconcerting to think that MCLA President James Birge might have simply rammed through such a weighty decision in the dark. The Eagle editorial board did come down for or against the shelter, but we underscored the aforementioned critical questions raised in good faith and urged a transparent public conversation so that 1) community stakeholders could ask questions and learn more and 2) MCLA and state officials might make a more informed decision based on that back and forth.

Instead, President Birge essentially ignored those calls and consistently stonewalled The Eagle’s attempt to learn more about the shelter plan and what it might mean for the college’s future, the surrounding community, the state’s broader anti-homelessness efforts and area service providers.

After deciding against the shelter proposal, President Birge continued to refuse Eagle interview requests. He did have time, however, for an interview on WAMC wherein he seemed to blame everyone but himself for the Berkshire Towers shelter plan bearing more heat than light. He blamed North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey and state Rep. John Barrett III for seeding “a level of rancor and vitriol” simply because they raised relevant questions about what their constituents could expect from the shelter plan. He also took a shot at the entire surrounding community with which MCLA has a symbiotic bond by saying he “had a quickened concern about the safety of people that might move into Berkshire Towers, because I was concerned that the community might threaten their safety or be unkind or not very welcoming.”

It apparently didn’t matter to President Birge that many critical questions about the proposal centered on whether the location and the surrounding network of services could aptly serve 50 to 75 vulnerable families — many of whom might need specialized health and education supports — in a small city where residents and human infrastructure are already struggling. If President Birge had listened to the concerns and queries of community members like North Adams social worker Ashley Benson, he could not in good faith dismiss all community pushback to the shelter plan as merely anti-homeless parochialism.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state. As a commonwealth, we must identify humane, sustainable ways to face a worsening homelessness problem. Sometimes those solutions will be expensive or uncomfortable or both. And yes, we need to be able to address bad-faith, classist and indecent invectives against homeless folks and plans to help them. We’ve argued on this page for the creation of homeless shelters even as parochial headwinds opposed them.

But it’s not parochialism to ask what the expected effects are from siting a sizable homeless shelter on a campus already grappling with enrollment and sustainability problems. Perhaps the infusion of state cash from a shelter lease would have ameliorated these issues in the short term, but what about the longer term? MCLA’s future affects North Adams directly and the whole county indirectly. Even if the decision was ultimately President Birge’s, better informing the public and allowing a chance to be heard should have been an essential part of the decision-making process.

State officials should have been more forthcoming, too — did they expect to extend the lease, were there plans for increased state aid for regional human services? The Healey administration expressed disappointment earlier this week that MCLA decided against the shelter plan, but the administration also should be disappointed in their own efforts here. If DHCD is going to pursue a shelter plan with expectedly higher pushback than usual, the run-up should be far more transparent and prepared than this.

It adds insult to injury that the systemic problems facing Berkshire communities — a thinning web of health care providers, lackluster public transportation, public schools in desperate need of augmented rural aid — continue to be overlooked by Beacon Hill decision-makers even as they considered shipping scores of vulnerable families to this underserved corner of the commonwealth. Massachusetts must come together to help relieve the pressure on the state’s shelter system, but the better way to do it is with a thoughtful, sustainable long-term plan.

For anyone worried about public perception of homeless shelter plans, this questionable and opaque approach likely did more harm than good. That damage will be hard to undo, but we hope MCLA will onboard some hard lessons about how to communicate transparently with the Northern Berkshire community it calls home.