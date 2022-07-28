Our Opinion: Mohawk Theater RFP's lackluster results could be a teachable moment

Deadline passes without a single pitch to buy the Mohawk Theater in North Adams By Tuesday's due date, no prospective buyers submitted proposals to redevelop the long-empty theater. Not even an earlier developer who showed interest.

If North Adams is going to find success coaxing new life into the Mohawk Theater any time soon, city leaders will have to reset the stage. After the city issued a formal request for proposals, it waited two months for any bites — and received zero.

The years-long effort to revive this historic but hollow downtown centerpiece has proven a challenge, and an ultimately empty-handed RFP only underscores that difficulty. Still, no matter how hard the mission, it’s been a critical one for multiple mayoral administrations looking to give a shot in the arm to their scrappy ex-industrial city seeking revitalization. That won’t and shouldn’t change, and if there’s a silver lining to this disappointing development, it’s that Mayor Jennifer Macksey pledged to wring as much information from this disappointment as possible to inform the next steps toward a brighter future for the Mohawk and its key position in downtown North Adams.

While the city didn’t net any formal proposals, Mayor Macksey said there was a “slew of questions” about the property following tours and an open house. The mayor is right to put out some post-RFP feelers to explore why some level of interest did not translate to any pitches.

On a deeper level, however, facing the failure of this RFP to gain any traction should also include some introspection. All things considered, was setting a $100,000 minimum offer the wisest move when the city should arguably be casting a wide net on takers for a unique property that needs some serious work? Mayor Macksey hinted at this consideration in her remarks to the City Council on the matter: “We might have out-priced ourselves. But again, I’m not going to give that building away.”

We understand the instinct to be protective and the need to be judicious about an esteemed city landmark, but there must be a middle ground between out-pricing potential interest and giving it away. Having nothing to show for this RFP suggests it very well might be below six figures. Further, whoever might be interested in the property will have to lay out some considerable cash to develop the site — which means she or he might not exactly view a five-figure price tag as a giveaway.

Last year, another request for proposals for the Mohawk produced a bid from a downtown property owner. While former Mayor Tom Bernard tried to push this deal through in the waning days of his administration, we urged a steadier process that would let an incoming administration weigh in, too. Shortly after taking office, Mayor Macksey rejected that proposal outright, leading to the renewed RFP process that concluded uneventfully this week.

It certainly was the mayor’s prerogative to do so, and she was not alone in her concerns about the $21,000 offer and other elements of the proposal. Still, it’s worth noting that while the mayor publicly expressed hope that the previous bidder would submit again during this most recent RFP, even that interest fizzled. That bidder was not shy about the procedural elements that discouraged him from throwing his hat in the ring again, and there are lessons to be learned there as well.

Now, a mayoral administration that campaigned on the importance of injecting new life into the Mohawk has, after a two-month formal request for proposals, fewer proposals on the table than when it took office. We aren’t simply dumping on Mayor Macksey, and we believe she wants the best for the Mohawk and the city. As previous North Adams mayors could tell, finding a realistic and sustainable future for this important downtown property — and getting it off the city’s plate and back on the tax rolls — is a tall order. The mayor deserves some credit for being realistic about what a setback it is for the RFP to come up empty while acknowledging the need to go back to the drawing board and try, try again for the sake of this downtown gem in desperate need of some luster.

“While it’s a little discouraging, it’s not the end of the road for the Mohawk Theater,” Mayor Macksey told the City Council on Tuesday. Hopefully that’s true, and while this RFP unfortunately produced no bids, we hope it holds some lessons about the necessary next steps down that road.