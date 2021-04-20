Former Vice President Walter Mondale died Monday, but his lasting effect on the office “a heartbeat away” from the American presidency will live on.
President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama’s running mate and close confidant from 2008 to 2016, paid tribute to Mr. Mondale: “It was Walter Mondale who defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service.”
Indeed, Mr. Mondale augmented the gravitas of the executive branch’s No. 2 spot in a way that was previously unheard of, in turn shaping presidential administrations for decades to come. Consider the fact that, less than a century ago, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt kept his own VP in the dark about the Manhattan Project — that is, until FDR died and Vice President Harry Truman became President Truman, who was then put in the position of deciding to use an atomic weapon mere months after learning of its existence.
Fast-forward to then-Vice President Biden being present in the Situation Room with President Obama in 2011 to monitor the U.S. special forces raid in Pakistan that led to the killing of al-Qaida terrorist mastermind Osama Bin Laden.
Mr. Mondale’s service in President Jimmy Carter’s administration is undoubtedly the through line of this evolution of the vice presidential office from a figurehead bystander to a key player in public advocacy and politicking as well as behind-the-scenes advice and decision-making. In 1976, Mr. Mondale, then a Minnesota senator, spelled out his goal to reshape the office into an “appropriate and meaningful role” in a memo to the Carter campaign before agreeing to be his running mate: “The biggest single problem of our recent administrations has been the failure of the President to be exposed to independent analysis not conditioned by what it is thought he wants to hear or often what others want him to hear. I hope to offer impartial advice and help assure that you are not shielded from points of view that you should hear.”
After Mr. Carter won the presidency, Mr. Mondale’s revolutionizing of the vice presidency became evident in the very layout of the White House. He was the first VP to get an office in the West Wing, an important perch located several paces from the Oval Office. Since then, the leader of the free world has had a genuine partner; Mr. Mondale successfully pushed for a vice presidency with unimpeded access to the president and classified material.
While his own presidential ambitions were dashed in an electoral drubbing by incumbent Ronald Reagan in 1984, Mr. Mondale’s choice of running mate continued to push the VP’s office along the path of progress. When he tapped Geraldine Ferraro, it put a woman on a major party ticket for the first time in U.S. history — a legacy fulfilled earlier this year when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female and first person of color elected to vice president.
During his time in public service, Mr. Mondale earned a reputation as a champion of liberal and progressive values. He was a staunch advocate of forceful government intervention on behalf of the poor and the disenfranchised — civil rights protections, education aid, and the expansion of health and child care. As Minnesota attorney general, he joined with 21 other AGs in 1963 to sign a brief in the landmark case Gideon v. Wainwright, which ultimately helped persuade the Supreme Court to uphold the right of counsel for indigent defendants. As a U.S. senator, he co-wrote the Fair Housing Act, a pillar of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 that still stands today, prohibiting discrimination in housing.
The son of a minister raised in a household of modest means, Mr. Mondale’s political life was driven not just by progressive ideology, but apolitical values of decency and honesty — sometimes to an electoral fault. In his 1984 presidential campaign, he railed against the Reagan tax cuts, boldly declaring in his Democratic nomination acceptance speech, “Let’s tell the truth. Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I. He won’t tell you. I just did.” His candor in the moment and the resultant political ads drove a nail into his campaign’s coffin, though he was not only forthcoming, but ultimately correct — the Reagan administration did end up raising taxes.
Whatever one thinks of Walter Mondale, his mark on the executive branch is a historic and enduring one for our republic. For the fact that the nation’s commander in chief has more viewpoint diversity at the decision-making table — and that the vice president is better equipped to take the reins if necessary — we have Walter Mondale to thank.