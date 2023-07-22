Our Opinion: More hard lessons on the criticality of character on the high court

Recently, we used this space to highlight how a Supreme Court financial ethics scandal should produce a sharper official focus on the character of those at the top of the nation’s judiciary.
In the few short months since then, the issue has only become more pressing. After the revelations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepting gifts and lucrative real estate deals from a right-wing political megadonor without disclosing them, similar reports emerged about Justice Samuel Alito also receiving some lavish “personal hospitality” from wealthy and well-connected individuals well known in the conservative advocacy world. Shortly after, a high court now shrouded in controversy thanks to two of its own justices closed out its term with several high-profile rulings that could reshape considerable chunks of American society.
Anyone who wants the details on these shady dealings can see for themselves the thorough reporting from journalism nonprofit ProPublica. Further, anyone who maintains that this is primarily a political attack on two anchors of the Supreme Court’s conservative wing rather than a real concern regarding the probity of the land’s highest court should ask themselves some questions: Is it troubling that Harlan Crow, a prominent billionaire political megadonor, not only treated Justice Thomas to luxury travel but paid the private school tuition for the justice’s nephew? For those ostensibly worried about “activist judges,” are they also concerned that the head of the influential right-wing advocacy group The Federalist Society is arranging luxury fishing trips complete with private airfare accommodations for Justice Alito?
Justices Thomas and Alito and their all-too-many defenders in the right-wing punditry sphere remain defiant, denouncing any focus on these troubling reports as partisan attacks seeking to delegitimize a conservative-majority court. They can shoot the messenger all they want, but the two justices’ shady dealings have done the most in recent memory to wound the perception of the high court’s legitimacy. We imagine these dogged defenders would acknowledge this were the case if it were George Soros or Planned Parenthood that showered “personal hospitality” on some justices who did not accurately disclose those relationships — which we would similarly condemn.
In recent Senate confirmation hearings for high-court appointees — such as Ketanji Brown Jackson’s — senators have focused their advice and consent role on scoring political points rather than the critical matter of assessing the character of those tapped to serve atop the nation’s judiciary. Senators should spend more time grilling high-court nominees about their commitments to proper financial disclosure rather than culture-war gotcha questions about which books sit on the shelves of school libraries where nominees were once board members.
While the extreme polarization of our national political climate sadly makes it difficult to objectively discuss much less truly redress the concerning ethical lapses on financial ties and disclosures of two Supreme Court justices, a tighter set of reporting rules could be a small step in the right direction that would be actually politically possible. Yet there’s an ethical framework we can and should be applying to Supreme Court justices and, perhaps more importantly, those future nominees who go before the Senate. Going forward, all should face and answer a simple question: Will you abide by the ethical disclosure rules that already apply to all federal district court judges? If not, why? And if senators on the Judiciary Committee don’t see that as a critical question, then we would ask them why as well.
As recently as the mid-20th century, a Supreme Court justice gave up his seat over financial controversy that pales in comparison to those of Justices Thomas and Alito. When Associate Justice Abe Fortas resigned in 1969, the primary pressure to step down came from then-Chief Justice Earl Warren.
It might be unthinkable amid today’s entrenched polarization to consider current Chief Justice John Roberts pressuring a colleague to step down over ethical lapses. If the Senate were to more thoroughly fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent by truly assessing the character of Supreme Court nominees — say, by extracting a pledge to abide by the same disclosure code as all federal judges — then the high court’s current and future chief justices might be better able to assemble the courage to check his or her colleagues when they cross what ought to be obvious ethical red lines for judicial officials.
Yes, the financial reporting rules for Supreme Court justices should matter more and likely need an upgrade. But whatever the rules are, those lacking in character will find wiggle room between the lines — just as Justices Thomas and Alito brushed off their financial and personal connections to wealthy political movers and shakers by saying such “personal hospitality” doesn’t warrant detailed disclosure.
Whatever the code of conduct, how justices adhere to it in letter and in spirit is ultimately determined by their character. When that value is overlooked for ideological convenience or political point-scoring, we court the erosion of impartiality and integrity on the judiciary’s highest stage. We hope senators take this hard lesson to heart and put the legitimacy of the Supreme Court first in the future by vetting justices based on character.