Between a billboard on State Road and some pointed discussion at municipal meetings, short-term rentals — and what, if anything, to do about the growing trend — is currently a hot-button issue in Great Barrington. And while it’s certainly not the first Berkshire town to seriously weigh short-term rentals’ community impacts, it’s the latest to pitch a policy aimed at addressing it.
Last week, a Great Barrington housing subcommittee made up of members from the Select Board and Planning Board discussed a proposed bylaw drafted by Select Board Vice Chairwoman Leigh Davis. The bylaw would still allow short-term rentals in town, but with certain regulations in place. It would limit the practice to only primary residences — or units within a primary residence or secondary units on the same parcel — and would only allow rentals to fewer than 11 people.
The proposal’s aim, according to Ms. Davis, is to “discourage real estate speculation and protect and maintain the residential character of existing neighborhoods.” The ascendance of digital giants like Airbnb, combined with the Berkshires’ relatively high rate of second-home owners and status as a tourist destination, means these are factors well worth considering. It’s certainly what that aforementioned billboard wants second-home owners — or potential second-home owners — to consider by advertising the opportunity to “monetize your vacation home.” Officials and housing advocates are right to in turn consider what that phenomenon might mean for housing availability and neighborhood character.
Pedro Pachano, a Planning Board member who opposes the bylaw proposal, points out that only 6 percent of Great Barrington’s total housing stock is available for short-term rental — though that amounts to nearly a fifth of all rental stock, and those numbers are likely to grow as Airbnb’s disruptive success within the lodging sector continues. The concerns about short-term rentals’ potential effects on community composition are real and valid — just ask nearby Lenox, where a compromise bylaw two years in the making passed in 2019 to address this very issue. It’s good that Great Barrington is beginning to meaningfully grapple with it, and this draft bylaw should be a jumping-off point. It heads to a joint meeting Monday night between the full Select Board and Planning Board, where it will be up for discussion and possible amendments.
The proposal has its opponents; in fact, all of the eight public comments at the housing subcommittee meeting were against the town regulating short-term rentals. Much of this pushback likely comes from those who currently rent out their second or vacation homes, i.e., those who would be directly affected by the proposed restrictions. These sentiments should be taken seriously, though, and the devil is always in the details for these sorts of policy proposals.
As such, officials have many questions to weigh when they meet Monday and as this issue is inevitably discussed further. What proportion of the town’s housing stock available for short-term rental would fundamentally and unacceptably alter Great Barrington neighborhoods? At what level of use does a second home become more of a hotel than a residence? What are the effects of the proliferation (or restriction) of short-term rentals on the local tourism, service and cultural economies? Conversely, what are the effects on the hospitality industry, such as inns and B&Bs that have been owned and operated locally for years before this new influx of hypercompetition?
For many communities, the issue of short-term rentals can be vexing. Great Barrington should look to and learn from some comparable communities — perhaps Lenox is a good start — that have wrestled with these questions as well. It might also be worth looking to the regulatory spheres of other relatively new enterprises. The relatively rapid rise of Airbnb means we are still in the dark regarding the long-term effects on small communities and regional economies. It’s not so dissimilar to when municipalities began developing local regulations on retail marijuana, and the spirit of the “community host agreements” might have some wisdom to offer. If officials or others have reasonable concerns about the impacts of increased short-term rentals, perhaps there could be tax schemes to raise revenue specifically targeting those impacts, such as a moderate surtax on short-term rentals that would directly fund affordable housing, road maintenance and/or public safety budgets.
As this is an issue that goes beyond any one town’s borders, we believe the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission could have an effective role in crafting policy here. It would certainly be an apt application of regional planning resources given that the explosion of short-term rentals has implications for not just Great Barrington or Lenox but the entire region. If the BRPC were to step in to investigate the matter and make itself available to affected towns, it could take some pressure off of local officials seeking a way forward. Further, a more holistic approach would be wise, as a patchwork of conflicting local regulations could produce more problems for property values and enforcement alike.
To be sure, there is much to consider on this issue for Monday night’s meeting in Great Barrington and beyond. If this bylaw passes muster with officials, it would eventually be up to the voters at town meeting to decide on what, if any, regulations should be placed on short-term rentals.
We strongly encourage officials in the interim to ask the right questions and diligently pursue evidence-backed answers in pursuit of a plan that works best for Great Barrington — and might even suggest a model for other communities grappling with the same issue.