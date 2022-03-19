Our Opinion: Moving Third Thursdays to The Common makes sense

Third Thursday is back, but at a new location — The Common After a two-year hiatus, Third Thursday will return this year, but it will be held at The Common rather than on North Street.

Third Thursdays are the sort of joyous community gatherings that were painful to lose amid the coronavirus crisis. Like many in Pittsfield, we’ll be happy to see some much-needed rejoicing return with this summer tradition. Along with a slightly updated “artisan and creative format,” a venue change is in store, with celebrations centered on The Common instead of North Street.

Switching up the location of a cherished community tradition is bound to produce some naysayers, but change needn’t always be a bad thing — especially when the change makes some sense. Public enjoyment is just what The Common is intended for, and the city is right to try and get more out of this space maintained by the Parks Commission and residents’ tax dollars. And in many ways, this space is arguably a better fit than a shuttered main roadway.

There’s certainly plenty of room for vendors, in addition to The Common’s stage and performance area. That would be logistically ideal for Third Thursday’s musical offerings — or at least more ideal than having to truck a stage into the middle of North Street. For those who want to soak up the full evening on a Third Thursday but would fancy resting their feet for a spell, that would likely be a bit more accommodating at The Common as well. Even if one can’t snag a picnic bench or other elevated seat, taking a seat on the grass is likely to be much more comfortable than on a sidewalk curb.

We’ve got nothing against North Street. In fact, those who say Third Thursday should stay there because of the supposed benefit to the area ought to more fully consider the perspectives of its residents and storefronts. It obviously put a parking squeeze on businesses, and many of the shops would simply close, as much of the foot traffic they’d get was less commerce-related and more folks looking to use the restroom. The Common is close enough that relocating the center of festivities could mean some North Street locations seeing a bump in business on Thursday a month without the downsides of having to shut down the entire main drag, which produces considerable through-traffic headaches as well.

Trying something new is always going to have some detractors, but there does appear to be some common sense in moving Third Thursdays to The Common. To be sure, the city should thoughtfully assess how the new location handles these events to fully identify the comparative costs and benefits — logistical, financial and recreational. The city could always move it back to North Street in the future.

For now, though, Third Thursdays lovers should give The Common a chance as a place where the Pittsfield community can come together for some splendid nights of communal merriment. That certainly sounds like what should be intended for a place called The Common. And if this move works out, perhaps another could follow. The public park that hosts Third Thursdays could make a good new home for the Berkshire Carousel as well.