Buildings may fall, but memories can stand much longer. So it goes for Washington club that was a musical mecca of sorts when it was operating in the 20th century. Woody’s Roadhouse was a pit stop for myriad legendary touring acts — Bonnie Raitt, Aerosmith, Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat and The Cars, just to name a few. The Roadhouse closed for good in the 1990s, but it was only recently that longtime owner Woodrow Witter sold the property, and last week the wrecking ball played the coda for this little but loud slice of Berkshire musical history. It was a bittersweet moment captured by Eagle photographers. While something new will likely stand in that space eventually, Woody’s Roadhouse is gone but not forgotten, even after its final tune fades out.