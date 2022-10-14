Our Opinion: At a naturalization ceremony in Stockbridge, new American citizens remind us all what we're fighting for

31 people from 26 countries. All of them are now American citizens, after a Stockbridge naturalization ceremony Thirty-one people became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at Naumkeag in Stockbridge. Here are the paths that three of them — Samuel Donkor, Raquel Lee and Jorge Cedeno — took to get here.

On Wednesday morning, 31 people hailing from 26 countries of origin and all walks of life gathered at Naumkeag, and from many smiles one sentiment was clear: They are all proud and elated to be newly minted American citizens.

Eagle reporter Aina de Lapparent Alvarez spoke with several of them on how that new status made them feel. There was a man from Ecuador who first traveled to the United States with his son to reunite with his wife and mother-in-law. A scholarship from Litnet helped the Great Barrington resident to afford the citizenship application process while he worked to support his family. There was a woman who came from her native Costa Rica for a postgraduate internship with a Berkshire human services agency. She so loved working here and helping to change lives in this county that she stayed.

Then there was Samuel Donkor, originally from Ghana, who first came to the U.S. on a so-called “fiance visa” to be with his partner, a woman from Lee. They have been married for nine years and have a three-year-old son. While Mr. Donkor has been a legal U.S. resident for some time, the thing that most excites him about his new citizenship is to vote and contribute to the democratic process of a country he’s called home for years.

“I became a citizen to do this, to have a voice,” said Mr. Donkor. “I could [have kept renewing] my green card and everything, but as a citizen, you give more.”

Note that he opted to say “give,” not get. These folks now enjoy many benefits of citizenship that they all worked hard to earn, but every single one that spoke after the ceremony highlighted voting as a critical civic duty that they’re ready, willing and grateful to embrace. We can’t help but hope that every American citizen might follow the example of our newly naturalized neighbors’ commitment to the maintenance of our great but imperfect republic. As they receive citizenship, we receive a lesson in the valuation of the rights, freedoms and civic responsibilities denied to so many human beings across the globe. Perhaps if we paid better attention to that lesson, we’d see higher voter turnout and less apathy; more participatory democracy and less incivility in disagreement; more emphasis on our shared democratic project and less incentive for petty polarization.

Wednesday’s naturalization event reminds us that we are a nation of immigrants made stronger and brighter by welcoming into our American family those who fought to earn the freedoms many of us too often take for granted. Further, it demonstrates what’s needed to combat the national ills we also take for granted. We are dangerously divided. Our politics grow more poisonous. American democracy itself teeters on the brink. But it doesn’t have to be that way. To reverse course, we ought to take after our newest fellow citizens in embracing not just the freedoms and rights we enjoy in America but the civic responsibility to build a more perfect union.

Any who call themselves American share that responsibility — and these newly naturalized citizens show a deeper understanding of that than the average American. A joyful ceremony on a sunny day in Stockbridge does not nullify the many tall challenges America faces, but it does remind us what we’re fighting for.