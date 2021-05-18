Massachusetts’ vaccination push has brought us one big step closer to the light at the end of the COVID tunnel.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that the date by which nearly all COVID restrictions are set to expire has been moved up to May 29, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. This welcome acceleration on the track back to normal is possible because, as Gov. Baker put it, Massachusetts’ efforts have succeeded in “effectively battling back in its campaign against the virus” — a point of pride for the commonwealth backed up by the numbers. The Bay State is on target to hit its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the first week of June.
The governor’s announcement comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its coronavirus guidelines to say that science supports vaccinated Americans safely forgoing masking and physical distancing. For many, the CDC’s proclamation last week was jolting, moving from previously tepid updates to a great leap in relaxing federal guidance without sufficiently tying it to vaccination progress or suggesting when and how communities should implement the new guidance if some but not all of their populations are immunized.
Gov. Baker’s message was far clearer and hit the nail on the head: Massachusetts is ready for a return to normality explicitly because a critical mass of Bay Staters have received their shots. And while the governor was careful to point out that the pandemic’s risks haven’t dropped to zero — no risk ever does — the commonwealth is poised to finally step out of the viral wilderness we’ve been forced to navigate for more than a year. All industries will be allowed to operate at full capacity. Gathering limits will be lifted. Coronavirus-related restrictions, save for a few setting-specific rules, will be gone — hopefully permanently.
Quick reopening plans and the easing CDC guidance that preceded them are not without critics. The nation’s largest nursing union, for instance, pushed back against officials relaxing behavioral strictures for vaccinated people. Still, as the nation’s vaccine campaign pushes on, the numbers in Massachusetts are undoubtedly good — and not just the amount of vaccinated folks. All of the state Department of Public Health‘s leading indicators continue to trend downward, from positive test rate to confirmed cases and hospitalizations. As of Monday’s count, Berkshire County had seen no new COVID-19 deaths in the previous week. And while health care workers are certainly more exposed to any viral pathogen than the average person, the state is wisely retaining some masking mandates limited to certain environments, like health care facilities and nursing homes as well as on public transportation.
Along with many of the pieces of daily life that we’ll soon claw back, state government will revert back to its normal form soon as well. The Baker administration’s broadly expanded powers since declaring a state of emergency early last year have attracted many critics, including from the Berkshire congressional delegation. Thankfully, that emergency declaration now has an expiration date as well: June 15. While that broadened authority was necessary to quickly react to a deadly pandemic, it’s critical that the commonwealth shakes off governance by executive decision and restores its democratic institutions in full as soon as possible.
As has always been the case, the path to victory over this protracted pandemic runs through vaccination, and Massachusetts appears to be meeting that challenge. We are at this point because our state is among the most vaccine-enthused in the nation – not to mention the vital work by all who make our regional vaccine clinics tick.
There are some, of course, who remain vaccine-hesitant. Even the most successful vaccination promotion campaigns will never reach everyone. There are freely available vaccines that have proved to be highly effective and safe in clinical trials and real-world applications alike. Walk-in appointments are available at sites across the commonwealth. Risks remain for the unvaccinated – but at this point, those individuals are welcoming those risks on themselves and their families. Until we hit herd immunity, though, those “free-riders” also prolong non-negligible risks for their most vulnerable neighbors – the immunocompromised, young children, those who cannot get vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons.
After the trauma that COVID has wrought on our world and our communities, we are now so close to a return to normality because of the vaccination progress we’ve made. If you haven’t been vaccinated, then it’s never been easier to make an appointment to do your moral and patriotic duty to protect your family, your community and your nation, and be a part of the stride toward recovery.