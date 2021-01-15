It’s understandable that the protracted coronavirus crisis has left many of us with frayed nerves, but good leadership requires that our officials remain focused on their duties to constituents especially in a time of such need.
That’s why it’s disheartening to see the Pittsfield City Council get sidetracked by interpersonal conflict. Tuesday night’s council meeting was dominated by a fight over Councilor Anthony Maffuccio’s petitions seeking the resignation of At-Large Councilor Yuki Cohen, as well as the resignation of Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi from her position on the city’s Licensing Board.
Mr. Maffuccio’s petitions stem from a Dec. 11 incident at Methuselah Bar and Lounge. Ms. Cohen, the bar’s owner, was seen behind the bar without a mask, and Ms. Lampiasi and another person were at the bar and not properly distanced, according to the city’s senior sanitarian. Ms. Cohen has challenged the ruling, and Ms. Lampiasi has contested the details alleged in the complaint, which was submitted with a photo taken from outside the restaurant. Officials have not suggested any wrongdoing by Ms. Lampiasi.
Council President Peter Marchetti rightly flagged the petitions as inappropriate for the council’s agenda, leading Mr. Maffuccio to prolong the matter by claiming that Mr. Marchetti was abusing his authority by keeping the petitions off the agenda. In this case, however, it appears that Mr. Maffuccio is the one abusing his authority. In denying the petitions a place on the council’s agenda, Mr. Marchetti succinctly spelled out the City Council’s jurisdiction: “Our role [is] as the legislative branch of government. We set policies, we enact ordinances, we pass the budget as well as respond to constituent requests.”
Mr. Maffuccio’s plea for holding elected officials to the same rules as everyone else is a reasonable and necessary one. If Ms. Cohen broke city or state COVID regulations in her capacity as owner of Methuselah, she should be held accountable. Nevertheless, claims like these and any resultant punishment are matters to be adjudicated by the city’s Licensing Board and not the City Council; Mr. Maffuccio’s attempt at the converse would constitute an overreach on the council’s part, correctly flagged by Mr. Marchetti.
This was not the first time Mr. Maffuccio called for Ms. Lampiasi’s resignation. In September, he filed another petition, claiming that serving on both the City Council and the Licensing Board makes for a conflict of interest. The city solicitor disagreed with that assessment, however, as did Mayor Linda Tyer, who had previously filed a waiver with the clerk’s office that allows Ms. Lampiasi to hold more than one city office. Again, any issues Mr. Maffuccio has with this would be better taken up elsewhere besides the City Council’s agenda.
As our communities deal with the dire effects of COVID, certainly there are more pressing matters on the City Council’s plate than this protracted infighting. Hopefully, all the councilors have the representation and welfare of their constituents in mind first and foremost. If so, that requires doing the job they were elected to do and not giving in to petty and unproductive factional politics.