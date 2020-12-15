As a new bishop for the Springfield Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church enters, so too does the hope that renewed transparency will serve to better confront and mend the wounds inflicted by the church’s lengthy history of systemic sexual abuse and cover-up.
The Rev. William D. Byrne, installed Monday to lead the diocese that includes Berkshire County, has done well to set a hopeful tone by ushering in a significant change already. The diocese will expand its list of credibly accused priests to include those who died before survivors brought abuse allegations, meaningfully acknowledging credible accusers heretofore denied seeing their abusers face a public accounting.
“We have to wash the wound if we’re ever going to let it heal. And our first responsibility is to victims,” the Rev. Byrne told The Eagle after the decision was announced. The new bishop’s immediacy bodes well for the pursuit of survivor-centered action — a must if the diocese and the greater church hopes to improve the level of trust and communication with its flock and the surrounding community. Now it’s up to the Rev. Byrne to follow through on this commitment to greater accountability.
The new bishop has his work cut out for him. It’s not enough just to commit verbally to the right processes. Truly repairing the bond with the community will require convincing the most vulnerable — those who suffered abuse and their families — that they’re being heard, and that steps are being taken to excise once and for all the moral and structural deficiencies that led to these atrocities in the first place. His predecessors have set laudable goals, but often have fallen short on transparency.
The case of the late Bishop Christopher J. Weldon has roiled the diocese in recent years. Following reports that Weldon, who led the diocese for 27 years and died in 1982, abused parishioners, a former judge investigated a Chicopee man’s claims that, as an altar boy in the 1960s, Bishop Weldon molested him. That judge, Peter A. Velis, found the man’s account to be “unequivocally credible” in a report issued in June — though not until after some people familiar with the Chicopee man’s report on Weldon to a diocesan review board, including a former member of that board, accused the diocese of a cover-up to spare the late bishop’s reputation.
Thankfully, the Rev. Byrne not only acknowledges the deep damage left from the church’s abuse scandal, but the poisonous effects that secrecy has on the reparation process. “If we’re ever going to begin to heal, then the first step is, we have to be honest. ... Transparency and communication. That’s what people are asking of us,” the Rev. Byrne told The Eagle, signaling a heading in the only direction that can right the wrongs of such gross and systemic abuse — radical accountability.
An independent task force, established by the new bishop’s predecessor and led by retired Judge Daniel Ford, is a good place to start in rejuvenating a trusting, communicative bond with the community. The 10-member group is expected to recommend ways the diocese can improve its response to claims of sexual abuse, and has sought public input on plotting the right path forward.
“Until everything is on the table, we can’t know how deep the necrosis is,” said the Rev. Byrne. We commend the new bishop for his frankness in assessing the problem and his early willingness to take action for the sake of survivors and transparency, as well as the sake of the diocese as it strives to continue as a moral center for its faith community. We hope it continues throughout his tenure.