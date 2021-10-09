The Eagle’s business coverage recently focused on three new restaurants whose downtown Pittsfield doors are now open. They each occupy a different dining niche, but there’s one thing they all have in common: They each occupy spaces that were left vacant by restaurants that shuttered amid the pandemic. COVID brought chaos for many small businesses, particularly in the dining sector. It was sad to see many close their doors over the last year and a half, but it is encouraging to see new life spring up in some of their footprints. A new place to eat out is always nice, but in this case it’s even nicer to be served some portions of hope on the road to recovery.