At a trying year’s end, the season of giving arrives in a time of extraordinary need.
The coalition of Berkshire nonprofits that have always worked tirelessly but are being pushed by pandemic conditions now require our support more than ever.
In a letter to the editor that ran Tuesday — Giving Tuesday, to be exact — leaders of nearly two dozen regional nonprofits reached out to a community they know to be generous to relay the precarious predicament COVID-19 has produced for many of them.
“These critical organizations are our safety net … but almost all have experienced significant drops in revenue this year,” the nonprofit leaders wrote. “At the same time, record unemployment and growing isolation are creating an overwhelming demand for many types of services. This is a recipe for alarm.”
For those who want to make the most out of this season of giving, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is a great place to start. There one can find local nonprofits that could use donations or volunteers, as well as information on COVID-specific impacts and needs facing area groups.
The coronavirus crisis, which has brought deadly sickness as well as economic calamity, has been devastating for the most vulnerable populations — the poor, the unhoused, the elderly, struggling families — who face a brutal mix of health risk, financial uncertainty and separation from support circles.
Area nonprofits’ Herculean efforts are met with greater and greater demand as necessary public health strictures often further complicate their jobs.
Shelters like the Louison House prepare for a worrisome winter of higher homelessness coupled with the difficulties of socially distanced sheltering. Community food programs, from Thanksgiving Angels to senior meal delivery services, strive to safely feed more and more people facing hunger.
More than ever, they need the community’s support to keep doing the vital and often live-saving work they do.
In many ways, the Berkshires is a fortunate place — not because we have no misfortune here, but because of the robust network of nonprofits, charities and advocacy groups aiming to help the less-fortunate, often bolstered by a spirit of giving and service on part of the more-fortunate among us.
This will be a holiday season unlike any in recent memory, without some cherished seasonal comforts and traditions. But the plea from area nonprofit leaders gives us one thing we can perhaps keep constant: “the generosity of our community” rising to even this most challenging occasion for our most vulnerable neighbors.