Our Opinion: North Adams' smart and simple anti-blight effort should get the state's attention

North Adams selling several vacant lots to neighbors in effort to reduce blight "This is an attempt to help the property owners enhance their properties, as well as get some blight out of our neighborhoods," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

This week, North Adams reupped a modest but wise anti-blight plan: The city identified parcels it owns that are doing nothing but attracting dust in residential neighborhoods, aiming to sell those parcels to abutters at a discounted rate.

“Get these parcels back on the tax rolls and maintained,” Mayor Jennifer Macksey told the City Council while asking it to approve the sale of the city-owned lots at the council’s Tuesday night meeting. “As some of you drive around the city, you see lots that we ‘own’ that are a mess; let’s just be real. ... So this is an attempt to help the property owners enhance their properties, as well as get some blight out of our neighborhoods.”

The council authorized the sale of the seven lots located just north of downtown, all of which are smaller than a half-acre.

It’s an elegant if incremental move that a small city desperately seeking revitalization can do on its own. Mayor Macksey prioritized fighting blight when she entered City Hall’s corner office this year, and she deserves credit for pursuing that priority. While it’s only a handful of lots that will net the city about $3,000 in sales revenue and about $1,200 in tax revenue, turning a positive into a negative for the city’s balance sheets is always a good thing, especially when it promises some residual neighborhood improvement along the way.

North Adams is not the only city in the Berkshires taking a scrappy but smart approach to blunting blight’s depressive effects. At Home in Pittsfield, a program Mayor Linda Tyer pitched repeatedly until it received City Council backing in late 2020, has offered forgivable loans to homeowners for certain maintenance and rehab projects. The program specifically targets the West Side and Morningside neighborhoods, but any city homeowner making up to 120 percent of the median area income is eligible for the loans, which are fully forgiven if the homeowner stays in the rehabilitated house for at least seven years. The program’s funding was topped up late last year with some of Pittsfield’s federal COVID relief money.

Credit where it’s due to Mayor Macksey in North Adams and Mayor Tyer in Pittsfield. Both are doing what they can to not just target but chip away at a serious obstacle to residential quality of life and post-industrial renewal sought by these two cities and many like them. Yet there are only so many municipal levers that leaders of small cities can pull to address these issues even when city coffers are flush with ARPA cash. These Berkshire mayors’ necessarily limited efforts deserve not just credit but some attention from Beacon Hill.

What if North Adams’ laudable efforts to fight blight with a spirit of neighborhood ownership was healthily incentivized by the state — perhaps in a way that makes these transfers of blighted properties easier before they ever go off the tax rolls? What if the At Home in Pittsfield Program could count on a relatively modest state investment after the one-time ARPA windfall? That would mean valuable support for smart, targeted policies crafted by the local leaders who know and see problems like blight in their community up close. This approach would be arguably more resource-efficient than a top-down approach — and it would certainly be more helpful than just letting these mayors go it alone as they’re doing now.

This would constitute some welcome acknowledgement by Beacon Hill of the real problems our county’s two cities grapple with, but there are plenty more ex-industrial communities throughout the commonwealth struggling to combat blight and other impediments to revitalization that would benefit from such a focus. That hope for revitalization in largely overlooked areas is badly needed if Massachusetts is to reverse the alarming depopulation and affordability trends that many state leaders purport to care about.

As state coffers swell with revenue, a worthy way to invest a fraction of that surplus would be to reassure small-city mayors making small but shrewd moves to prevent blight and improve neighborhoods that they’re not in that fight alone.