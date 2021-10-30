North Adams has 14 candidates vying for nine City Council seats, and it’s exciting to see so many people and perspectives in pursuit of public service.
The city needs this level of engagement right now to surmount the challenges it faces, so we are encouraged to see a lot of names on the ballot for key leadership positions.
Of the 14 candidates, five are incumbents, all of whom stand to bring their experience and institutional knowledge to bear with varied backgrounds in business, municipal and fiscal management.
We see no reason why these five incumbent councilors who still seek to serve should not continue to do so. The Eagle therefore endorses Lisa Blackmer, Keith Bona, Peter Oleskiewicz, Bryan Sapienza and Wayne Wilkinson for election to another term on the City Council to keep a bit of constancy as this city seeks positive transitions in a time of change.
Change, after all, is in the air for North Adams. After this election, the city will have a new mayoral administration as it seeks revitalization and redevelopment.
The council must flow with that change as well, which is why we’re heartened to see so many challengers seeking to bring some new blood to the council.
Solutions to problems old and new can only come from those who see first-hand the strengths and challenges in their community, and are willing to transparently and substantively engage them. Further, bringing some diversity to the council would help to show and facilitate that local democracy works for everyone.
As such, we hope to see four newcomers with fresh perspectives and specific, community-informed goals join the council’s five incumbents.
The Eagle endorses Michael Obasohan, Ashley Shade, Heidi Shartrand-Newell and Joseph Smith.