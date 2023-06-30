Our Opinion: A hopeful day

North Adams may soon have a hospital once again: BHS announces plan to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital Berkshire Health Systems will pursue a critical access hospital designation for the former North Adams Regional Hospital, aiming to get 25 inpatient beds. The reopening would restore a hospital for some 30,000 residents in the Northern Berkshires and southwestern Vermont.

While searching The Berkshire Eagle’s archives from March 2014, one might notice an editorial simply headlined “A gloomy day.” Nearly a decade later, most folks in Northern Berkshire know exactly what those three words are referring to: the sudden and devastating closure of North Adams Regional Hospital.

It seems fitting, then, to characterize today as “a hopeful day,” given the news that North Adams Regional Hospital has a real chance of being resuscitated as a Northern Berkshire institution and a critical point of health care access for tens of thousands of regional residents.

After Northern Berkshire Healthcare’s abrupt bankruptcy and collapse in early 2014, Berkshire Health Systems later that year bought the NARH campus. BHS converted the campus into Berkshire Health North and over the years restored some of the services available to Northern Berkshire residents, including emergency and some outpatient procedures. But many care options remained unavailable, as lagging federal reimbursements complicated BHS’ ability to revive all services previously available at NARH. For Northern Berkshire residents, that means having to traverse a big chunk of the county to get to BMC in Pittsfield or heading to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., for inpatient care.

This week, though, BHS announced that shifting federal regulations allow the North Adams campus to be designated as a critical access hospital, which entails increased federal reimbursement for hospitals providing care in rural areas. Previously, those regulations held that hospitals could not be eligible for such a designation if located within 35 miles and along the same federal highway as another hospital.

(NARH’s footprint is only 25 miles away from BMC via Route 7.)

That distance rule has been loosened, however, making the North Adams campus newly eligible for the critical access hospital designation and thus cost-based reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That would help BHS restore many inpatient services in North Adams without operating at a loss. BHS’ plan includes up to 25 beds on a medical-surgical floor, which would give Northern Berkshire residents access to treatment for chronic medical conditions or post-operation care without heading to Pittsfield or Bennington and back — a big difference for all living in the region but especially those with tight schedules, mobility issues and/or lacking transit options.

It also would mean an infusion of good jobs in a region desperate for growth — another potential boost to the health of the greater North Adams community.

We know many of our Northern Berkshire neighbors are all too familiar with the hardships of a health care desert. While BHS’ plan still needs state and federal approval, the new opportunity for a critical access hospital designation is a shot in the arm for the desperate hope of an entire community that has endured years of despair and frustration since NARH’s closure.

Given the struggles in accessing adequate nearby care for this and other rural regions across the country, one could be forgiven for wondering why the federal regulations regarding reimbursement for rural hospitals took so long to change — but later is better than never. Kudos to BHS for being ready with a plan of action when the regulations did change, and credit where it’s due to Northern Berkshire community stakeholders who have pushed through years of disappointment and desperation to advocate for improving their neighbors’ access to care.

Thanks to those parties, this is not a gloomy day but a hopeful one — and it feels good to have reason for hope that we might soon see a revitalized North Adams Regional Hospital open its doors.