Our Opinion: Painful lessons in the cost of deferred infrastructure maintenance

We’ve used this space far more than we’d prefer to lament the seemingly insurmountable infrastructure woes facing Berkshire towns and cities. From perilous potholes to crumbling sidewalks, these cracks in the very foundations of our communities not only frustrate our daily lives but increase risks to our public safety, too.

So it’s sad to see two reports over the last week shine a light on the sorry state of the sidewalks in the Berkshires two cities. Sad as it is, though, we can’t afford to look away. This problem literally running under the feet of Pittsfield and North Adams residents has festered for too long.

In Pittsfield, the overall condition of city sidewalks is considered “poor.” That’s a categorical definition within the Sidewalk Condition Index — a score determined by StreetScan, a company that in 2021 used a high-tech stroller to map and assess every stretch of sidewalk in the city. According to the city’s public works chief, that assessment of the city’s 144 sidewalk miles found that 90 miles are in poor, very poor, serious or failed condition.

In a community seeking revitalization and healthy growth, that’s a frustrating and even risky situation. Those frustrations and risks are not borne equally, though, as demonstrated by a recent Eagle report on the heartbreaking difficulties folks with mobility issues face every day while traversing downtown sidewalks in North Adams.

Multiple people who spoke with The Eagle about their experience getting around in a wheelchair said the sidewalks are so bad in some stretches of downtown that they take their chances in the road. For these folks, deeply cracked and uneven sidewalks are not merely inconvenient and unsightly — they are dangerous and painful.

“It hurts,” one powered wheelchair user said.

Others said they fear tipping over or being thrown from their chair, and perhaps getting stranded if someone else isn’t around to help them up. And some say the deep divots and patchy stretches on streets like Ashland and Main can damage their chairs.

One such person who lives with those challenges is Ronald Sheldon, a member of the city’s Commission on Disabilities who flagged multiple problem spots from Church Street to Veterans Memorial Drive in a letter read aloud at a City Council meeting earlier this year. He said the city’s sidewalks are systemically bad enough that he chooses longer routes to get around downtown in order to avoid multiple problematic patches.

We thank Mr. Sheldon for speaking up on behalf of those whose experiences are too often overlooked and underaddressed, thereby spotlighting the real human consequences of decaying infrastructure.

That crisis is not limited to one or two communities. The Eagle has highlighted lagging road maintenance in Pittsfield, the dangers posed by the county’s deficient dams and the ailing bridges that bring demoralizing headaches and costly complications to communities throughout the Berkshires. The common through-line for all these issues is the cost of the problems vs. the cost to do something about them. Whether it’s paving pockmarked roads or stabilizing neglected dams, these projects are expensive — including overdue sidewalk repairs.

North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey clearly recognizes the problem of “old and dilapidated” city infrastructure, including sidewalks. She told The Eagle she tripped and tore her rotator cuff last summer while walking her dog on River Street. She also shared her concerns with the cost of fixing them, work that often requires external funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program.

We understand municipal budgetary wariness, and we have agitated for stronger aid from the state and feds to address infrastructure woes in rural, far-flung and overlooked communities like ours in Western Massachusetts. But the era of deferred maintenance has wrought obvious consequences — and we can no longer afford to defer addressing them. From a strictly dollars-and-cents perspective, the scope of the fixes and therefore the price tag will only balloon the more they’re put off.

And then there are the costs tougher to measure but just as heavy.

We stressed the necessity of sprucing up Pittsfield’s roads not just to address mounting residential frustration with a basic public service but as a means of spurring and protecting growth potential. Sidewalks should be treated as a similar economic driver. Making communities’ pedestrian pathways more navigable and presentable would help boost foot traffic, which hopefully could increase business activity, attract investment and perhaps even deter crime — all issues germane to the sustainable future of scrappy, growth-hungry cities like North Adams and Pittsfield. When the sidewalks erode, however, so does that potential.

The fact that our neighbors with mobility disabilities regularly endure such a dramatic and disproportionate impingement on their quality of life only further underscores the need for action.

We know that talking about costly construction projects is easier than tackling them, and we aren’t just picking on North Adams and Pittsfield. All communities need to recognize the continually risings costs of the era of deferred maintenance and purposefully move into a new era of prioritizing the projects they reasonably can.

Pittsfield, for its part, appears to recognize this. City leaders have a plan to cobble together Chapter 90 funding with some free cash from the city’s historic surplus to put a few dents — or rather fill them — in the problem sooner rather than later. The free cash component is critical because, as with other projects, not all sidewalk repairs are eligible for CBGD grants. These plans won’t cover all 90 sidewalk miles rated poor or worse, but it’s a decent start while the getting is good.

In the wake of the American Rescue Plan Act, some municipalities likely are as flush as they’re going to be for some time. (So is the commonwealth, and if Gov. Maura Healey is serious about serving all of Massachusetts she could show it by moving to backfill insufficient federal block grants with state aid.) In the long run, it’s more affordable to do something now rather than putting everything off until later; the latter philosophy is what shaped many miles of Berkshire sidewalks into the fractured mess underfoot we see now. With an ARPA-funded fiscal cushion that won’t be around forever, municipal leaders should put what they can toward shoring up the creaking bones of their communities — because the realistic option is making it a bit better now, or paying more to fix it later.