Our Opinion: Region's rail advocates must beware taking eyes off the East-West prize

Part of dreaming big, on expanding passenger rail access or any endeavor, is being realistic about how to make that dream come true while avoiding obstacles on the track. To us, that means being skeptical of investing finite resources and momentum in a project that could undercut the Berkshires’ stake in the far more impactful project of East-West rail.

We voiced those concerns about the Berkshire Flyer pilot, and we have similar concerns about the Northern Tier proposal that would link North Adams to Boston.

We understand how this might come off, particularly to those in the northern part of the county: Why be skeptical of plans to build out transportation opportunities in the Berkshires? Like all communities too often overlooked by Beacon Hill, this area deserves overdue investment in transit and growth potential. All things being equal, we’d be happy to let a thousand rail lines bloom and bring that needed access to every area that floats a proposal.

Unfortunately, all things are not equal when it comes to fighting for stronger Berkshire rail access and a better-connected commonwealth. For one thing, we have more than one cross-state rail project in consideration, and the potential impacts are not the same. It’s not a slight to North Adams or Northern Tier backers that East-West rail, which aims trains and more riders to the central part of the county, is simply a bigger potential boon for all of the Berkshires.

Then there is the matter of the money and political will needed to get any sizable rail project moving. Those are not infinite resources, and the two projects would be drawing from the same pool. Moreover, lackluster interest in the Northern Tier wouldn’t just affect that line’s future; it could undermine regional rail advocates’ efforts to ensure the Berkshires have an equitable stake in how East-West rail unfolds. While the costlier of the two Northern Tier formulations would entail more upgrades to the relevant lines, the cheaper and quicker option — and therefore the more likely one — would see slower trips between North Adams and Boston on existing lines shared with freight. That doesn’t exactly bode well for ridership uptake, especially among those who are used to the quicker road trip to Boston along Route 2.

It has been hard enough to get officials on the other end of the state to recognize the need to have those East-West trains come all the way to Pittsfield instead of just to Springfield with a weaker bus shuttle connection to the Berkshires. Undoubtedly, though, that less preferable alternative will inevitably pop up from those in Boston who don’t have the Berkshires’ best interests in mind. We should be cautious about handing them any more excuses to underestimate the region’s ridership potential.

For these reasons, while we are sympathetic to the Northern Tier proposal, we’re also skeptical of whether its pursuance will be a net positive for the region’s transportation development over these next few years as the state sees a rare alignment of funding and will. That skepticism leads us to a question that must be asked: Is it worth spending $1 billion to $2 billion on a rail project that would only serve one corner of the county and could undermine a bolder transit future for the Berkshires?

That’s a question we hope even the Northern Tier’s most enthusiastic backers are willing to keep in mind and answer honestly as abstract plans move toward tangible steps that are hard to reverse. And it’s not unreasonable to ask further whether those tangible steps for the Northern Tier might come after East-West rail gets rolling down the tracks. That would make more sense in terms of solidly gauging what price is right for the Northern Tier’s ridership potential, estimates of which are currently rough at best even after an 18-month study.

We need better passenger rail connections among the Berkshires, Boston and the rest of the commonwealth. That is why we are and will continue to be big boosters for East-West rail, a once-in-a-generation opportunity that is moving down the tracks toward reality in no small part due to the persistence of regional officials and passenger rail advocates. We must protect the future dividends of that sweat equity and ensure Berkshire County gets the most bang out of the bucks put toward East-West rail — even if that means a healthy skepticism about other county projects that might distract from that larger effort.