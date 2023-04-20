Our Opinion: Seeking solutions — and getting real — on the nursing home crisis

Nursing home staffers aren’t getting a living wage, and needed beds are empty. The industry wants taxpayers to help Should nursing home owners get more taxpayer money to pay a living wage and hire more staff? Reform advocates say they shouldn't get a dime more until they show taxpayers where all the money is going.

With a grayer population compared to the state’s average, Berkshire County disproportionately faces an issue looming large for Massachusetts’ future and the nation’s soul: How will our society address the rising and costly demand for nursing home care?

Right now, the Legislature’s attention to that issue is centered on legislation targeting financial and operational issues dogging Bay State care facilities. That focus is certainly warranted, but as Beacon Hill weighs throwing more public funding at private care companies, we must seriously ask ourselves what it would mean to truly get our arms around this crisis — much less address it.

The state of that crisis was highlighted last week by the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, a trade group representing nursing facilities and long-term care organizations. They reported that 3,000 licensed beds across the commonwealth are open but can’t be filled due to widespread staffing gaps totaling about 8,000 vacant jobs.

While about 75 percent of the state’s long-term care residents are on MassHealth (the state’s Medicaid program), the gap between that program’s reimbursement and care costs amounts to more than $25 a day. That’s some dire math for these facilities’ margins, and therefore the competitiveness of their employees’ compensation. While caring for our elderly neighbors is a noble job, it’s also a difficult one. If there’s plenty of other entry-level jobs in lower-stress sectors that pay the same or even a couple dollars an hour more, it’s no surprise as to why retaining the necessary staff is difficult.

Right now, lawmakers are weighing a measure to inject funding into nursing homes in hopes of spurring raises for workers and beefing up hiring, as well as offer zero-interest forgivable loans for certain improvements. That goal is laudable, though the legislation doesn’t yet have a price tag. It would have to be big if the Legislature even hopes to put a dent in the problem. According to a policy paper from the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Elder Affairs, the state has given long-term care companies at least $300 million in just the last two years.

That the marketplace is clearly struggling to provide adequate standards and access of care to seniors underscores the need for public investment. Yet we must grapple with the reality that this nine-figure level of state investment has at best put some fingers in the dam. And if the commonwealth is going to continue throwing that much money at the problem, we should have a much clearer idea of where it’s going, what the specific goals are and how it’s working. Some critics of pushing more public funding to private care companies argue the industry’s finances are not transparent enough to warrant another taxpayer-funded infusion. As advocates for transparency of public expenditures, we find this point worth answering. For instance, a recent report from The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care alleges that nursing homes in the U.S. are funneling billions of unaccounted-for money through companies they own — and hiding it from regulators.

Some states are beginning to crack down on this practice by requiring so-called “consolidated cost reports.” Massachusetts should, too. Fortunately, there also is pending legislation, alongside the funding bill, that would increase accountability of how public money is used after being funneled into private long-term care companies. That accountability is needed for all taxpayers but especially on behalf of seniors so that we can assess whether the use of their own tax dollars can be reasonably expected to improve their care and quality of life. As such, we urge the Berkshire delegation and the rest of the Legislature to ensure that legislation increasing transparency of these facilities’ finances advances alongside any further funding. We hope they agree this issue demands not just resources but accountability.

It is said that societies are judged by how they treat their most vulnerable constituencies, especially our senior citizens. That we are so clearly failing that test is shameful. This is not just a Massachusetts issue; we aren’t the only state where the advancing age of the sizable baby boomer demographic is putting more and more pressure on the already stretched facilities that care for our elderly neighbors. And even if we are just talking Massachusetts, we should level with ourselves this is a problem whose systemic solution will come with a price tag not in the millions but in the billions — or bigger.

This is not an argument against applying the public funding and political capital necessary to meet this challenge to our society’s conscience. Any grand social problem worth solving requires spending money wisely but purposefully. For the wealthiest nation in the history of the world whose social welfare programs pale in comparison to other developed nations, it is a policy choice to allow so many of our seniors to live out their last days with woeful conditions and inadequate access to care.

We can make that choice differently, but we must get real about what that looks like — and what it costs. The most ambitious public program that systematically addressed American seniors’ quality of life was Social Security. It dramatically reduced senior poverty, reducing it from 50 percent to 15 percent in a generation — and all our paychecks shoulder the costs. Do we now have the moral courage to pursue such a bold measure to backstop basic dignity for millions of elderly Americans? And do we have the political courage to acknowledge that it requires not only higher taxes on the wealthy but asking all of us to contribute more toward our fair share?

Yes, that prospect is expensive — fiscally and politically. But on the other side of the ledger is the shameful acceptance of senior suffering and the pain borne by families facing impossible decisions to do right by their relatives. That is a weight our nation’s soul cannot long bear in good conscience.