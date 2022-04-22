Our Opinion: On Earth Day and everyday, we owe it to our home planet to prioritize its preservation

Today is Earth Day. As we celebrate this pale blue dot we call home, we also owe it to the only inhabitable planet we have to acknowledge the threat climate change poses and our duty to do something about it.
It is easy to wax poetic about our Earth Mother for one day a year and then return to business as usual — a path that a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stresses will likely prove catastrophic: rising seas swallowing coastal areas; oppressive heat waves and storm systems; droughts and food shortages; massive climate-induced migration; the extinction of countless species and the resultant collapse of ecosystems that undergird life on Earth as we know it.
Sadly, the poisonous polarization of America’s politics has turned a clear-eyed look at this reality into yet another partisan exercise. Still, the science and the experts are nearly unanimous: Annual average temperatures are rising at an alarming rate, significantly driven by human activity like emissions, consumption and ozone destruction.
Even if we get everyone on board with that statement, what will we do?
The complexity of that problem was summed up recently by John Kerry, a longtime U.S. senator for Massachusetts who now serves as the United States special presidential envoy for climate. Mr. Kerry recently described climate change as a “super wicked problem” — a distinctly Bay State-flavored formulation that’s actually a technical term: “It describes any enormously complex societal problem that has no single right answer and no clear finish line as well as multiple stakeholders with conflicting priorities and no central authority empowered to solve it.”
It can prove paralyzing, even here in environmentally conscious Massachusetts. A recent MassINC Polling survey found that a supermajority of residents (77 percent) think climate change will be a serious problem if the commonwealth does nothing to address it. Yet less than a majority (47 percent) think climate change should be a high priority for state government. Given the five other issues respondents ranked higher, it’s understandable: health care (73 percent), education (70 percent), jobs and the economy (68 percent), energy and fuel costs (64 percent) and taxes (51 percent). Those are bread-and-butter issues that affect all of us every day, worthy of priority. Wrestling with what to do about a warming planet can feel like a matter for down the road as these other issues impact us now, but we ought to recognize these issues as closely intertwined with climate change — and efforts to address it.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant shock to energy markets has prompted a long overdue rethink of our energy picture. Is there an alternative to relying on the international stage’s bad actors or digging into our national landscape for further reliance on sources that threaten the future? To be sure, fossil fuels will be a part of our energy picture for some time. But between the unrealistic calls to immediately cease all fossil fuel use and the dangerous practice of continuing the status quo, we must move to transform our current energy collage making full use of renewables and low- or zero-emission methods: wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and, yes, nuclear.
Even in the most optimistic outlook, that won’t happen overnight, but it won’t happen at all without charting a path from the status quo and rigorous investment in those renewable sectors. For those concerned with the economy and jobs, this should be seen as a feature, not a bug. The growth potential in the burgeoning green energy sector is massive. Failing to take advantage and invest in it is letting down not just the stability of our future but our economy in the here and now.
Meanwhile, for those focused on health care, curbing emissions should be an obvious target. The status quo damages the present as much as the future. Air pollution causes about 7 million excess deaths per year across the globe — including upwards of 200,000 per year just in America. And the death statistics alone don’t paint the entire picture, as countless more people suffer environmentally influenced afflictions ranging from asthma to cancer, disproportionately in vulnerable communities where air pollution is concentrated. That means unnecessary suffering for millions of households across the country, to say nothing of inflating medical costs and insurance rates.
And if one thinks that discretionary spending toward climate goals undermines spending in areas like education now, imagine the costs for municipal and state budgets to confront these still-preventable climate disaster scenarios. Investing in renewable growth and climate change prevention now is far cheaper and more productive than evacuating underwater communities, adjusting to ecological upheaval and managing influxes of climate migrants later.
All of this doesn’t make the material steps to fighting climate change any easier or less expensive; real problems require real resources to address. A reframing of priorities is desperately needed. That means not just words but purposeful action, like Massachusetts’ efforts to reach net-zero statewide emissions by 2050 and a recent state Senate bill that lays out some concrete steps to get closer to that ambitious but critical goal. Massachusetts can and should lead the way here, which, with any luck, might help America lead the way on the international stage — a necessary reality as the biggest economy in the history of the world facing a global challenge.
We are morally obligated to our children’s generations to plot the most sustainable path forward. If that is too far removed for some, though, realize the extent to which the mission to preserve our planet presses on us immediately, too. And, not incidentally, that’s a mission worth reupping on Earth Day.