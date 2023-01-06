Our Opinion: On the anniversary of Jan. 6, choose a side in the battle of democracy vs. chaos

Like others, we have referred to Jan. 6, 2021, as a day of infamy, but this allusion to another disaster from decades before can’t fully capture just how caustic the U.S. Capitol riot and its aftermath were.
Compared to Pearl Harbor, Jan. 6 saw less carnage, human and material, and the attackers failed in their primary mission to overturn a free and fair presidential election. Yet the damage, if less tangible, ran far deeper. It was an attack from within, a chilling reminder of the founders’ prescience in warning that the Constitution, our republic and democracy itself will face adversaries both foreign and domestic.
While the attack on Pearl Harbor united the nation, allowing it to win World War II, the attempted insurrection only further divided an already polarized America. This was stoked by the sitting president’s persistent lies that encouraged the violent mob to attack the Capitol.
It is beyond comprehension that the commander in chief then cheered them on as they targeted the people’s House and the lives of the lawmakers inside. It is also shocking that after two years a deep disagreement remains as to how a democratic society reeling from such an attack should or could proceed.
The silver lining to the Jan. 6 insurrection, if one is to be found, is that some of the folks who faced the threat of chaos head-on in the halls of Congress that day knew that very same chamber was one of the few places where order might eventually be restored. Those people include the lawmakers who served on the House select committee on Jan. 6.
That panel’s path ran steeply uphill. There are thousands of true believers in the cult of Trump and partisan pseudo-patriots for whom no investigation, no matter how thorough and even-handed, could ever prove convincing. Still, there were plenty with no love for Donald Trump and grave concern over Jan. 6 who thought this committee would be simply political theater.
By our lights, this bipartisan panel proved those naysayers wrong on every relevant level. It’s hard to get a clear picture of a chaotic day; to hold accountable the powerful and politically connected; to get the official story from all sides when so many players cowardly refuse subpoenas to answer in full for their actions; or to analyze a divisive subject even as the nation’s divisions widen. Then add the pressure of working under the gun of a frenzied midterm cycle that imposed a hard deadline to complete its business despite a story that continues to dramatically unfold daily.
Looking back, attempting to do all those things at once seems nearly impossible. But they did their job, and they did it well. In reminding us what it looks like when our institutions are used instead of abused, they seized a fleeting opportunity to tell a complex story that demanded telling. Now, we have a clear-eyed view of the day a dagger was held to the throat of our democracy — a detailed accounting of who sharpened the blade and the reckless deceit with which it was raised. While not every American will look, we must not take for granted the process by which every American now has an opportunity to take that hard look. In fact, all who consider themselves patriots ought to consider marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 by reading at least the final report’s executive summary and recommendations.
Those recommendations — including criminal referrals of the former president — are not to be taken lightly, and we trust they will be considered thoughtfully by the Justice Department. Ahead of those decisions, though, it is worth lingering today on the House select committee’s offered antidote to the chaos embodied on Jan. 6. It’s a stark contrast to the blatant courting of chaos we see in the people’s House this week as the GOP’s empowered and belligerent far-right wing makes a mockery of the speakership selection process and, in turn, Congress and their own party.
That’s the thing about chaos: Opportunities to court it come along, especially to those who cravenly embrace it. But no one is fully shielded from its destruction. No democracy is guaranteed to survive. The Constitution, the rule of law and the sacred flame of democracy do not protect themselves against the corrupting winds of megalomaniac nihilism. Protecting democracy is our job — all of ours. Now that the Jan. 6 committee’s work is done, we’re the fortunate the beneficiaries of an enormous lesson, a warning and a way forward all at once.
Will we listen?