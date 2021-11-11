Our veterans face unacceptably high rates of suicide, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health crisis. How the rest of us live up to our debt to veterans is a fair measure of the worth of our society.

In Pittsfield, the brand new VA clinic that opened last week is a critical investment in that ongoing mission. The $4 million project relocated the clinic from its former outdated facilities to a new 11,500-square-foot space. That means double the patient capacity, a modern aesthetic makeover and state-of-the-art features implementing Veterans Affairs’ new patient-aligned standards to make caregiving more efficient and easier on the vets who depend on it.

It’s always a good time to think about what more we can substantively do for our veterans, and Veterans Day is an especially timely occasion to celebrate this meaningful step forward for the services provided to Pittsfield-area veterans who have so earned them. On this and every day, remember that our veterans have shouldered tremendous burdens few others understand out of a sense of duty to protect our nation and its people. That is a debt that can never be truly repaid, but it falls on all of us to do everything we can to ensure military members who return from war have the necessary support for the battles they face afterward, often in the shadows.

According to official estimates, 17 U.S. veterans take their own lives every day; that number might be lower than the reality on the ground, as the most vulnerable are often those who slip through the system’s cracks. Since Sept. 11, 2001, suicides by veterans and active duty personnel have outpaced combat deaths by four to one. By the numbers, the holes in our sorely lacking support systems are far deadlier for vets than the chaos of the battlefield, even as we have far more control over the former than the latter.

This should be unacceptable to everyone. We applaud the new VA clinic project in Pittsfield for building a facility that will hopefully feel like a welcoming and healing space for vets. But what of veterans’ needs in other corners of our communities? We must demand of our leaders, at the ballot box and elsewhere, that we invest a comparable amount caring for our veterans when they return home as we spend sending them into harm’s way — and be far more thoughtful about the human cost and consequences of those foreign policy excursions. Veterans advocates like Hardvard Kennedy School professor Linda J. Bilmes have proposed a federal veterans trust fund that would constitute a serious answer to the hanging moral question of how we will improve lackluster veteran care. Policy proposals like this one that scale to the size of the issue deserve serious consideration. And outside of programs specifically tailored to vets and their families, we should prioritize the sort of social programs that target issues affecting veterans every day. Initiatives like affordable housing projects and addiction treatment centers might raise controversy, but realize that fear-mongering over these matters means stigmatizing people in need — particularly veterans who are disproportionately in need.

Today, though, you can show solidarity with Berkshire vets by literally standing side by side with them. In Pittsfield, the annual Veterans Day parade expects fewer VFW members able to march due to local Post 448’s aging membership. If you can, heed their call for veterans and nonveterans alike to march in today’s parade to show that their community supports its veterans. Those who wish to can meet at 9:30 a.m. in front of Pittsfield City Hall. To walk with them, to care for them and to acknowledge that we can do much more to help carry the weight they have shouldered for us is the least we can do for the veterans who have given so much to this country.