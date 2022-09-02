Our Opinion: The opioid epidemic's toll is staggering. A Pittsfield vigil gives voices to the suffering

Fatal overdoses claim 100,000 Americans a year. That includes thousands in Massachusetts and scores in Berkshire County annually from opioid-related overdoses alone.

They came together in Pittsfield to honor loved ones lost to opioids. And to say their names Residents of the Berkshires move, together, through the five stages of grief — at a vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day in Pittsfield.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer size of the numbers, but these aren’t just statistics. Every single one represents a human life gone, a family and community torn. These voices of pain echoed on The Common in Pittsfield on Wednesday, where a vigil was held for International Overdose Awareness Day.

At a time when our society seems so incapable of coming together for anything, it is painfully ironic to see folks from all backgrounds, all generations, all corners of our Berkshire community come together in a moment of collective mourning wrought by deep-seated suffering that seems so needless and preventable.

One woman who attended the vigil and spoke to The Eagle said she was there to mourn more than one person: “I had two friends die last week, both a surprise. We didn’t know they were using. One was 30 years sober. He was working full-time at the hospital, spending time with his daughter.”

Another said she’s in recovery — a process some of her friends didn’t survive: “I’m a recovering addict, I’ll be eight months sober tomorrow,” she said. “I’m here to recognize those we’ve lost. To go ahead and walk forward one day at a time.”

Chaplain Larry Lake spoke at the vigil, urging the crowd to let go of guilt and shame — “Not to move on, but to move with grief.”

Opioid overdose deaths are up. Here's what we know about the epidemic from the numbers State and federal data can tell us a lot about the shape of the opioid epidemic in Berkshire County over the last 10 years.

How do we as neighbors, community, society appropriately move with grief under the shadow of this mountain of pain? Mr. Lake cautioned against survivors targeting themselves with their own grief by asking “What if?”

Perhaps we should help shoulder the “what-ifs” that many of our neighbors have borne alone by reframing them to fit the true scope of this scourge.

What if our nation mobilized a more appropriately robust response to a crisis that kills more Americans every year than gun deaths and traffic fatalities combined? What if we put our public resources where so many of our mouths are and brought real parity to a mental health care system that fails so many? What if our commonwealth took concrete steps with positive precedents in other states — such as decriminalizing buprenorphine and mandating all first responders carry Narcan — that we might treat the opioid epidemic as the massive public health crisis it is? What if we explored politically inconvenient but potentially life-saving harm-reduction measures, such as safe injection site pilots?

For too long, folks like those who attended Wednesday’s vigil seeking comfort and strength had to bear the what-ifs in the painful silence and crushing loneliness that comes with losing a dear loved one too soon.

What if we really listened to our neighbors’ suffering and did something about it?