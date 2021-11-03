In 1744, a woman arrived in the Berkshires as a piece of property in the eyes of the law. She died a free woman after a struggle against the injustices of slavery that charted a course for emancipation more than eight decades before Abraham Lincoln’s historic proclamation. Now, Elizabeth Freeman, an unsung hero of American liberty and an overlooked pillar of Berkshire history, is finally starting to get a bit of due recognition.
Sheffield prepares the way for a statue to honor the trailblazing former slave, Elizabeth 'Mum Bett' Freeman
This week, organizers unveiled plans for a nearly 8-feet-tall bronze statue of Ms. Freeman in Sheffield’s village center. It’s a welcome celebration of a local historical icon who persevered — and succeeded — in bending our nascent nation’s moral arc more toward the ideals we often profess but have not always lived up to.
During her time as a slave in Sheffield, Ms. Freeman — then known as Mum Bett — overheard her owner Col. John Ashley and other men when they were drafting the so-called Sheffield Declaration, a petition against British tyranny and for individual rights that was published in 1773, predating the Declaration of Independence.
This document that informed the philosophy of the American Revolution from the southern corner of the Berkshires also made Mum Bett wonder why the lofty values expressed therein — “That mankind in a state of nature are equal, free and independent of each other and have a right to the undisturbed enjoyment of their lives, their liberty and property” — did not apply to her as a Black woman as much as anyone. So she made her case, literally, with the help of Stockbridge lawyer Theodore Sedgwick. Citing the Sheffield Declaration’s ideals and similar language in the Massachusetts Constitution, they brought Brom and Bett v. Ashley to open court in Great Barrington and won, granting freedom to Mum Bett, who then changed her name to Elizabeth Freeman. The outcome launched a wave of ensuing “freedom suits” across Massachusetts that ultimately led to a ban on slavery in the state.
Before her historic endeavor to sue for freedom, Ms. Freeman was also known for an infamous incident while working for her particularly cruel mistress, Hannah Ashley. Ms. Ashley, known for physically abusing the family’s slaves into compliance, went to strike a young girl working in the Sheffield kitchen with a heated shovel. Ms. Freeman protected the younger slave girl, blocking the blow with her bare arm. It was a grievous wound, but Ms. Freeman never hid the scar. She proudly bore the cost of courage in the face of injustice. That unfathomable bravery informed her mission to free not just herself but other enslaved people throughout Massachusetts, a critical juncture in our country’s long and painful history with chattel slavery, the residual effects of which we are still grappling with as a society.
State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, who was a leading advocate for the statue initiative, told The Eagle that this should be a key part of social students curriculum taught to children in classrooms throughout the Berkshires and beyond, though he never learned about it as a Lenox public schools student.
“It’s an untold part of American history that needs to be told,” Rep. Pignatelli said. “I think it’s our obligation to share the story with the world.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we appreciate the efforts of Sheffield officials and local historians who are working to shine a light on this important figure in American history who called the Berkshires home. She was born Mum Bett; she died Elizabeth Freeman. In between those two points is the story of one of America’s most courageous and overlooked freedom fighters. Fully recognizing that story of heroism requires much more than a statue — but it’s a great start.