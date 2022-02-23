From her seat on the Lee Select Board, Patricia Carlino has a unique perspective of how the community she calls home has changed over the years. After all, she’s held that seat for nearly a quarter-century. First elected to the board in 1998, she won and served eight consecutive three-year terms, in addition to stints on the town’s Planning Board and School Committee as well as in the town clerk’s office.
Patricia Carlino, chair of Lee's Select Board, will forgo reelection bid, ending two-plus decades on panel
Speaking to The Eagle about her decision against seeking reelection next year, Ms. Carlino most fondly reflected on the considerable bounce-back in economic development Lee has seen since her first Select Board term began in the late 1990s. “I like seeing us moving forward and making us more than a gateway, but a destination, and we’re 90 percent there,” she said.
That sort of hard-won, slow-but-steady progress is desperately needed in many post-industrial towns seeking revitalization like Lee. And it doesn’t just come along by chance. It happens in part because dedicated public servants like Ms. Carlino dedicate years — or, in her case, decades — to keeping a steady hand on the wheel of local government so that her hometown might continue down a more prosperous path. Ms. Carlino will watch Lee continue down that path into the future as a private citizen, but the fingerprints of her longtime public service are all over the projects that will shape that future — from the Eagle Mill redevelopment to the long overdue remediation of the PCB-laden Housatonic River.
The Select Board chairwoman’s role in that latter saga exemplifies a crucial duty of elected officials that too often goes unfulfilled. Beyond institutional knowledge and political ambition, what’s also needed is the willingness to call tough situations as you see them and make difficult decisions in a good-faith effort to best represent your community and neighbors. In February 2020, Lee and four other communities along the Housatonic approved a river cleanup deal with the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co. that includes a PCB dump in town. Ms. Carlino is the last remaining Lee Select Board member who signed off on that agreement.
Many of Ms. Carlino’s constituents might disagree, some vehemently, with her stance on that issue. But making hard decisions on tough issues where disagreement is inevitable is part of the job of public service. It’s a part that Ms. Carlino readily fulfilled out of conviction, even according to some who weren’t always on her side of a given issue.
“Patty was never afraid to take a stand, even if it was not considered the popular position,” wrote state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli in a letter to the editor published on this page. “There were many occasions that Patty and I did not always agree on the issue of the day, but I always respected her willingness to sit down, hear divergent opinions and extend herself to work through whatever those differences might be.”
From the local level all the way up to the poisonous polarization of our federal politics, we need far more of that from our officials. One thing Ms. Carlino said she wants to see more of is younger people serving in local government. We share that desire to see the next generation answer the critical call of public service. For those that do, Patricia Carlino’s decades of service offer an admirable model.