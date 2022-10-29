Our Opinion: Pittsfield Police unions owe public some clarity on their 'concerns' with body cameras

We’ve said it here before, and it bears repeating: Pittsfield Police should be wearing body cameras. It’s a relatively simple step toward accountability and public safety in policing — one the force in Berkshire County’s largest city should have taken some time ago.

We joined the communitywide call for PPD to adopt bodycams earlier this year after officers fatally shot 22-year-old city resident Miguel Estrella. The issue gained traction, and within months Police Chief Michael Wynn announced a bodycam pilot program to try out different camera vendors and adopt the new procedures. It indicated the department was ready to take this better-late-than-never step in the right direction.

Then, just as the City Council was ready to hear from Chief Wynn on the bodycam pilot’s timeline, there was a “pause.” That’s the word used by Capt. Gary Traversa, who unexpectedly filled in for Chief Wynn at Tuesday’s council meeting and relayed that “concerns” from the department’s unions resulted in some “fairly recent delays” to the pilot’s launch.

The development was troubling as it was puzzling. Just last week, Chief Wynn sent a letter to the City Council in response to Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey’s request for an update on the PPD’s bodycam pilot. In that letter, the chief wrote that the department had overcome legal questions about use of body cameras, come to agreements with police unions and started testing the tech. Yet Capt. Traversa’s remarks before the council less than a week later indicated that the police unions in fact have “concerns” serious enough to delay the bodycam pilot — and left the public wondering exactly what those concerns could be. When asked to specify before the council, Capt. Traversa said it was “not for me to discuss.”

Then who will tell the public about the concerns ostensibly worth holding up this important update to public safety in Pittsfield? Apparently it’s not for union officials to discuss, either. When an Eagle reporter reached out to the respective presidents of the supervisors’ union and the patrol officers’ union for clarification on the unions’ concerns, both declined to offer any specifics.

That’s unacceptable. If these concerns are enough to hold up this overdue mechanism of police accountability, the public should know what those concerns are and why they’re worth delaying a mere pilot program that appeared ready to launch. Pittsfield’s department and police unions are far from the first to adapt to bodycam policies, which have been embraced by dozens of local departments across the commonwealth in addition to the State Police. In fact, Pittsfield would not even be the first force in Berkshire County to add bodycams to the uniform. That honor goes to Great Barrington, whose officers began wearing bodycams last month. Police in Sheffield and Stockbridge are set to follow suit soon, and both departments have the equipment on order.

Body cameras are a relatively easy way to level up police transparency in a way that protects both civilians expecting accountability and officers acting properly. In fact, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti believes it will be a game-changer for transparency — one that cuts both ways fairly.

“I think a lot of good will come from it,” Chief Storti told an Eagle reporter when Great Barrington Police rolled out bodycams last month. “It’s going to help with our cases. When we go to court we’re going to have more evidence.”

We are glad to see this tool for improving public safety and community-police relations gain some traction in Berkshire police departments. Yet, counterintuitively, its implementation seems to be going smoother in smaller towns than in the county’s biggest city, where relevant social factors militate even more in favor of bodycam use. Pittsfield has a bigger police force; more police-civilian interactions; and a larger, more diverse population whose trust with the department has sometimes frayed.

Great Barrington’s police union fully supported last month’s rollout of the new policy mandating bodycams for all on-duty officers. Meanwhile, Pittsfield Police union leaders have suggested support for such a policy, with an important caveat. Back in May, Pittsfield supervisors’ union president Lt. Matthew Hill told the City Council’s ordinance and rules subcommittee that “None of my members have voiced any opposition to body cams. However, it is subject to negotiation through collective bargaining.”

The three-year collective bargaining agreements between the city of Pittsfield, the supervisors’ union and patrol officers’ union expired June 30. The city has yet to approve a new contract with either union. Perhaps the basic principles of transparency can’t compel the city’s police union officials to be more concrete about the concerns they believe are worth delaying this critical upgrade to policy-community relations. It would behoove them, though, to demonstrate to the citizens they serve who have called for such a policy that they’re not holding it up primarily to sharpen their advantage in contract negotiations.

Like Chief Storti in Great Barrington, we believe bodycams would be a crucial game-changer for Pittsfield Police, too. After Miguel Estrella’s tragic death and the prolonged pain that followed in the Pittsfield community, we agree with the members of that community who see officer bodycams as long overdue. If Pittsfield’s police unions are going to continue to hold up this transparency game-changer, they owe the public answers to a critical question: Why?