Our Opinion: Bring on the body cameras — and an educational campaign to inform Pittsfield community how this new measure of transparency will be employed

Pittsfield police will wear body cameras and use dash cameras thanks to a newly greenlit contract with Axon Enterprises The new contract, approved by an unanimous vote of the City Council on Tuesday, puts to rest what has been a multi-year community push for the Pittsfield Police Department to wear body cameras.

While it took a bit longer than it should have, it appears Pittsfield has cleared the final procedural hurdle to equip Pittsfield police officers with body cameras. With a unanimous vote at its Tuesday meeting, the City Council approved a multiyear contract that will see the Police Department lease cameras and software from Axon.

The department has been carrying out a two-camera pilot program with Axon since December, and Police Chief Michael Wynn told the council the contract will also include dashboard-mounted cameras on the city’s police cruisers. While Chief Wynn did not give councilors a specific launch date for the full rollout of cameras, he said he expects it will be a matter of weeks, not months.

That means, come springtime, the PPD should have in place a new standard of law enforcement accountability that many community advocates have been pushing for years. That push intensified last year after the tragic death of Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old city resident who was fatally shot by police after harming himself and approaching officers with a knife. As the heated uncertainty and community turmoil in the immediate aftermath of Mr. Estrella’s death demonstrated, this measure of modern transparency is long overdue.

While several smaller Berkshire communities made much quicker work of rolling out bodycams, Pittsfield — the largest local force in the county with the biggest and most diverse constituency — should have been a Berkshire leader in adopting such practices. Still, it’s better late than never. Now, the PPD should use the time ahead of its bodycam rollout to educate the public about what it can and cannot expect and how these changes will affect officer-civilian interactions.

Where will the obtained footage be stored, how will it be maintained and by whom? Beyond voluntary department releases, will there be other formal avenues for civilians to request recordings besides public record inquiries?

Part of the department’s contract with Axon includes “signal sidearm kits,” which are described on the company’s website as a device attached to service weapon holsters that triggers recording when an officer’s firearm is drawn. Should the public infer that this means that bodycams will only record in situations where officers’ lethal weapons are drawn? If so, some advocates might argue that this could fail to capture critical interactions before a service weapon is drawn or in situations when officers employ other uses of force without drawing their gun — which means the department is paying more for devices that arguably limit the cameras’ use. Conversely, if the signal sidearm kits work in another way or if the department can decide whether to employ the signal trigger, the department should let citizens know so the public has a general understanding of when they will be recorded.

The same goes for the dash cams, which did not initially factor into the community discussion around police cameras as much as bodycams. Motorists should have a sense of if and when they’re being recorded by police cruisers — whether they’re signal-activated, automatically employed for all traffic stops or simply always recording.

And as the department narrows down its launch date for both body-worn and dash-mounted cameras, police officials should let the public know when they know.

The answers to some of the above questions might be obvious to law enforcement leaders and those trained on these tools, but they’re likely less intuitive for many of the everyday folks whom police are sworn to protect and serve.

We appreciate the efforts of the City Council and Chief Wynn to get this necessary change in motion. Being clear and informative about the deployment is a must for getting the most, practically and ethically, out of an overdue policy we hope will seriously upgrade transparency and public trust while protecting civilians and officers alike.