Tuesday’s elections stand to shake up Pittsfield’s City Council. The four ward contests mostly feature newcomers, while six candidates vie for four at-large seats.
This reshaping comes at a critical juncture of pressing questions for the city: How to best spend millions in federal COVID relief money? How to revitalize downtown in a time of uncertainty? How to continue attracting new businesses while reimagining the regional economy? How to address the crime and school issues that have many families worried?
In the race for the at-large seats, four are up for grabs with four incumbents and two challengers in the mix. All said, the City Council has displayed relative stability in a chaotic time over the past year and a half, much of which can be credited to the leadership of the president, At Large Councilor Peter Marchetti.
The Eagle spoke with council candidates about the most pressing citywide issues, from housing to policing to taxes and fees. In these critical matters, the incumbents show their institutional advantage in this contest by getting far more specific across the board in terms of their plans and priorities. The challengers, meanwhile, were less so, and that level of substance, or lack thereof, does not convince us that the council should lose the at-large members it has now who seek to continue their public service.
The Eagle endorses Yuki Cohen, Pete White, Peter Marchetti and Earl Persip III for election to City Council at large.
In Ward 1, Ken Warren Jr. and Andrea Wilson agree on many issues, including the ward-specific matter of a mountain bike course proposed for part of Springside Park (both generally support the idea). Newcomer Ms. Wilson, however, stands out. She offers the perspective of a parent at a time when the city is concerned with attracting young families, and her experience with local parent-teacher organizations and other school groups could give her a unique perspective in the ongoing discussion about safety at the city’s public middle and high schools.
The Eagle endorses Andrea Wilson for election in Ward 1.
In Ward 2, the candidates also have similar stances — Matthew Kudlate and Charles Kronick agree on reforming the city’s trash removal, increasing the Police Department’s budget and neighborhood presence and cannabis cultivation restrictions. There appears to be a considerable difference in judgment and temperament, though, that should be taken into consideration regarding who represents the ward on the council. Take, for example, the contentious issue of the new bike lanes on North Street. Mr. Kronick takes a hard stance, simply advocating to rashly remove the bike lanes before the project is completed and trial period is over. Mr. Kudlate also says he wouldn’t have initially supported the project initially, but takes a far more reasonable tack, saying that an ultimate decision should not be made until that trial period is through. Further, Mr. Kudlate’s varied experience as an Army veteran, Pittsfield firefighter and small business owner makes his perspective a valuable one for the council.
The Eagle endorses Matthew Kudlate for election in Ward 2.
In Ward 4, first-time candidate for public office Andrew Wrinn faces off against seasoned city public servant James Conant. Experience is the big difference in this match-up, and it shows in the substance and specifics of the candidates’ policy stances. Mr. Conant has an extensive public service background, having formerly served on the city’s School Committee, Parks Commission and Community Preservation Committee, the latter of which he chaired. He is currently the chairman of the conservation commission. That multifaceted experience would be a valuable asset for the council and his ward constituents’ representation.
The Eagle endorses James Conant for election in Ward 4.
Ward 6 is the only ward contest that features an incumbent, with Dina Lampiasi defending her seat against challenger Ed Carmel. This isn’t the first time that the two have met as competing candidates, as Mr. Carmel was one of three hopefuls Ms. Lampiasi defeated to win the seat in 2019. Mr. Carmel has targeted Ms. Lampiasi’s track record, but has been less than specific with regard to his own priorities outside increasing police presence in schools and neighborhood substations and expanding low-income housing opportunities. Ms. Lampiasi’s goals are both broader and more fleshed out: increasing multigenerational residency options in the city, improving infrastructure with a particular focus on broadband upgrades, trash collection reform and building out low-income and market-rate housing. Ms. Lampiasi’s experience and targeted priorities are best-suited to serve Ward 6 constituents.
The Eagle endorses Dina Lampiasi for election in Ward 6.