Our Opinion: Pittsfield councilors should strongly consider free cash infusion into lagging benefits account

So what will Pittsfield do with its historically big batch of free cash?
This week, we saw one spending proposal from city Finance Director Matt Kerwood. The request from the mayor’s office asked the City Council’s finance subcommittee to put $2 million apiece toward three city accounts: the general stabilization account, public works stabilization account and other post-employment benefits trust account.
The councilors were all for the public works account infusion, a more than reasonable measure to put a decent chunk of change toward crumbling roads and sidewalks that everyone in the city wants to see improved. But the finance subcommittee was less enthusiastic about putting a fraction of the available free cash in the other stabilization accounts. This prompted some discussion between Mr. Kerwood and the councilors about the current state of the city’s benefit obligations.
Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are all the non-pension benefits that state and local governments provide to retired employees — mostly health insurance but also life insurance, disability and other payments. According to Mr. Kerwood, the city currently has $307,000 in its OPEB account, while the city’s total obligation is about $377 million. That total obligation is not due this month or next year — it’s the sum of expected OPEB costs for all retired and current city workers. Still, that’s a significant outstanding liability (obligations minus funds on hand) at nearly twice the size of the city’s annual budget. And at less than one-tenth of 1 percent, the funded ratio is concerning as well.
Pittsfield’s far from alone in facing this steepening fiscal path. The vast majority of Massachusetts municipalities, as well as the commonwealth itself, also are far behind the funding 8-ball on their OPEB obligations. As in those other communities, the reality is that there’s little to no chance of Pittsfield putting a big dent in that obligation anytime soon. However, that should not necessarily dissuade councilors from putting a small dent in it when the city is uniquely positioned to do so.
While it’s a drop in the bucket of the total obligation, putting even a couple million dollars toward the city’s OPEB account would grow it several times over. And putting it into the stabilization account allows the city to invest and grow that funding — or, as Mr. Kerwood put it to officials, “use our money to make more money.” Growing the funding-obligation ratio can also improve the discount rate and lower the city’s projected obligation, while lowering the liability can positively impact the city’s financial future by improving its bond rating.
All this should make councilors think twice about forgoing an opportunity to reasonably boost the city’s benefit stabilization account, especially when a historic surplus gives city leaders a rare chance to have a “yes, and” attitude toward forward-thinking investments. The $17 million-plus in free cash left over from the last fiscal year is nearly three times the last known high water mark. In addition to the tax receipts of a reopening economy, Pittsfield’s purse benefited from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Eversource’s at-once payment on a four-year tax bill and the state’s last reimbursement for the new Taconic High School. We share the councilors’ eagerness to see some serious funding for overdue road and sidewalk repair projects. The $17 million could support an allocation of twice the requested amounts to both the OPEB and public works stabilization accounts — with twice as much free cash as the city sees in a typical year left over.
Another pressing matter is the fact that the portion of free cash stemming from ARPA funding has several conditions attached. It must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026 — hopefully an easy deadline but one the city should be sure to beat so this one-time windfall isn’t diminished. It also comes with restrictions on its use, and neither roadwork or benefit account deposits fit the bill.
The rest of this historically robust free cash stash, though, can wisely target both of these worthy investments in the sustainability of Pittsfield’s infrastructure present and financial future. Councilors should strongly reconsider doing so while the city’s free cash picture is likely as good as it’s going to get.