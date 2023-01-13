Our Opinion: As Pittsfield weighs magnesium chloride road treatment upgrades, swelling free cash could offer solution

Pittsfield ended fiscal 2022 with $17 million in free cash. A city meeting will help decide what to do with it A series of fortunate events led to an "unprecedented" amount of free cash for Pittsfield this year. Mayor Tyer recommends money go to stabilization accounts. But some council members want the funds to lower property tax bills.

On Tuesday, the Pittsfield City Council’s finance subcommittee will discuss potential uses for the city’s swelling free cash reserves. A week after that meeting, though, Public Works Commissioner Ricardo Morales will brief the council on a matter that also should garner some consideration in free cash talks.

The council kicked off 2023 by shoveling through the pile of complaints against the city’s subpar road-clearing performance during the Christmas weekend snowstorm. This post-mortem highlighted the fact that Pittsfield does not use magnesium chloride to pretreat roads in order to make them less likely to freeze over and easier to clear after frigid winter storms. This sets Pittsfield apart from many of its neighboring communities that do use magnesium chloride — and the difference was palpable for anyone who drove into or out of Pittsfield over the holiday weekend and noticed markedly worse road conditions within city limits.

The benefits of adding magnesium chloride to the city’s road-maintenance arsenal appear to be no-brainers, especially as this recent storm effectively served as a demonstration of its efficacy in surrounding towns vs. its absence’s impact in Pittsfield. The most populous municipality in the Berkshire also has far more road miles to maintain than its neighbors, which only further militates toward its use. It also would reduce the amount of salt the city would have to throw at icy roads, a boon for the municipal bottom line as well as the environment.

As with all benefits, it comes with costs. In addition to procuring the compound, Pittsfield would have to purchase new equipment to store and disperse magnesium chloride. Mr. Morales told the City Council this week that he would return with a cost estimate on Jan. 24, although just the notion of additional costs caused some sparks among councilors.

While there’s rarely a great time to take on new capital costs, this might be as good as any. Last month, the state certified that the city ended fiscal year 2022 with $17,130,565 in unused funds. That’s more than triple the free cash Pittsfield had on hand at the end of the previous fiscal year. The city socked away a good chunk of its one-time federal COVID relief funds, while at the same time reaping the tax receipts of a reopening economy. Add on Eversource’s payment of a four-year tax bill with interest and the state’s final payment for the new Taconic High School construction, and these factors combined for a big one-time free cash infusion.

Just because the city has it doesn’t mean it should spend it all, and any spending should be pursued with prudence. Perhaps, though, the best time to repair the city’s woeful road maintenance picture is when the free cash balance is shining.

In outlining the state of the city’s unused funds, Finance Director Matthew Kerwood proposed three spending proposals for the funds: equal-sized deposits in the city’s general stabilization account, other post-employment benefits trust account and public works stabilization account. The latter account can be used to purchase highway equipment and vehicles with City Council approval, and acquiring the necessary equipment for the city to employ magnesium chloride seems like a wise potential deployment of those funds.

We say potential because we don’t yet know what the total cost of the magnesium chloride equipment would be, which is information we must have before concluding whether it’s a wise move. The city should know soon, though, with Mr. Morales’ report to the City Council slated for their Jan. 24 meeting.

Given the historic surplus Pittsfield is enjoying, councilors might be able to take a yes-and approach with smart free cash uses. Depending on Mr. Morales’ estimate, the magnesium chloride equipment’s cost could be neatly tucked into the proposed deposit of free cash into the public works stabilization account. Even if it doesn’t or the Department of Public Utilities has other uses in mind, Mr. Kerwood’s suggestions total $6 million. It’s feasible that the more than $17 million in free cash could let the city cover those proposals plus the magnesium chloride equipment and perhaps even a property tax break for residents — and still have more unused funds left over than any fiscal year’s end in recent memory.

Either way, ponying up the free cash for the magnesium chloride equipment — either from the DPW stabilization account or as a separate item — would require councilors’ approval. Right now, those councilors are getting an earful from constituents on Pittsfield’s unacceptable road conditions after a recent storm as well as rising property taxes. Putting some free cash toward systemically upgrading the city’s winter road maintenance game could curb costs, prevent road crew headaches and save motorists’ lives for years to come — all without having to go back to taxpayers for the necessary capital expense.

We hope councilors keep that possibility in mind as they carefully weigh the use of the city’s swelling free cash.