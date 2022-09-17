Our Opinion: Pittsfield's persistent homelessness problem demands the attention of our community's open hearts and minds

It’s a topic before the City Council. It’s on the minds of readers who write us letters to the editor. And it’s certainly a relevant topic for those who live the issue every day on the streets. Pittsfield’s homelessness problem appears to be getting worse.

While it’s hard to get reliable and exact data on the problem, the Three County Continuum of Care estimates the homeless population in Berkshire County has nearly doubled over the last two years. Given the county’s demographics, it’s not surprising that such a trend would be particularly and disproportionately visible in Pittsfield. And it is — from the controversy-attracting encampments in Springside Park to an apparent increase in the number of folks living on or around the downtown streets to the noted increase in panhandling throughout Pittsfield.

A Pittsfield city councilor wants to know: What's being done about camps by homeless people? City Councilor Charles Kronick is calling for clarity on how Pittsfield's leaders plan to respond to places where people are living outdoors.

This should distress everyone. First and foremost, it signals that more and more of our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet and, for whatever combination of reasons, are forced to live in extreme vulnerability. Aside from these folks’ experiences, there is also the residual effect on the entire community’s quality of life. Real public health risks emerge when people living amid public spaces don’t have access to basic amenities like medical care, bathrooms or sanitary products. Then there is the impact on the adjacent private properties, such as business-owners worried about the potential effects on attracting clientele and particularly tourists.

Some will downplay the suffering of our fellow human beings, merely regarding the issue as an inconvenience or obstacle to commerce and public order. Others will rightly acknowledge the humanity of people clearly in need of assistance, but assert that it is problematic to acknowledge community stakeholders’ real concerns, from public health and safety to socio-economic trends, as this issue seems to worsen. Yet the issue of homelessness demands not just our full attention but our open hearts and minds as well. Needless to say, it’s a complicated problem; that also means any workable solutions will be similarly complex and multifaceted, just like the systemic factors exacerbating the problem.

Yes, we have a housing crisis and stubborn inflation, but beyond economic matters our region and nation continue to grapple with an appallingly underequipped mental health system, a brutal opioid epidemic and myriad other forces outside of individual control that have complicated the lives of so many in our Pittsfield and broader Berkshire community. With job openings becoming more plentiful in the greater Pittsfield area, it stands to reason that targeted work placement and skills training programs could give some of these folks a bit more economic security and fill a regional labor vacuum in one fell swoop. Still, this or any one-track solution must confront the fact that there are often individual and institutional barriers between the ladder of upward mobility and those who need it most — whether that’s addiction and mental health crisis or lack of internet access and mailing address.

That doesn’t mean we should discard potential solutions like job placement, but it does mean we need a more holistic approach to match the breadth of a problem that is obviously outstripping the current services model. We must continue to think big about a future with systemic solutions to those persistent problems, but we also must think small, in the here and now, about what alternatives we can provide in the immediate future to folks facing deep struggles that have put them out on our streets. That demands our joint attention as a community. It will likely take some creativity. It will certainly not be cheap. Still, the costs of the status quo shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone.

More than 20 community organizations have joined Pittsfield's new Hub to help 'at-risk' residents. Here is how it works The Hub coalition, modeled after the Chelsea Hub and its Canadian predecessor, brings together more than 20 community organizations every two weeks, around a table, to discuss how to support Pittsfield residents or community members living in "acute elevated risk" — or situations where there is a risk of imminent harm.

Earlier this year, a community hub initiative debuted, aiming to bring together public safety, advocacy and service agencies for a multidisciplinary, more responsive approach to helping high-risk folks in the community — from the homeless to those experiencing housing instability before they become homeless. We’d like to hear from those involved in the hub effort on how their perspective of the problem and how a broader community response might evolve along with the problem.

At the most recent Pittsfield City Council meeting, Councilor Charles Kronick petitioned the council to hold a public hearing to address the impact of homelessness on the Pittsfield community. The petition was shelved, but we appreciate the councilor raising the issue. We note, however, that Councilor Kronick’s petition largely characterized pervasive homelessness and potential solutions as a matters of “enforcement,” which leaves out discussion of so many factors mentioned above that should be central to any conversation seeking to address this complex problem.

Perhaps there should be a public forum in Pittsfield, as Councilor Kronick suggested, but one that lets all perspectives speak: residents (both the housed and homeless alike), public safety agents, service agency workers, public health officials, business owners, community leaders — everyone. In fact, it could also be an opportunity to let the hub coalition better introduce its collaborative approach to the public while lifting up the substantive perspectives of specific organizations represented within the hub.

Neither this nor any approach is going to suddenly highlight an easy, cheap, convenient solution to the problem of homelessness, but we owe it to our most vulnerable neighbors and our entire community to find the solutions worth pursuing.

Lack of access to sanitation areas and restrooms causing problems in downtown Pittsfield A lack of sanitation areas and restrooms in downtown Pittsfield is causing problems for the city's homeless population, as restrooms become virtually unavailable overnight.

A day after the Pittsfield City Council saw the issue of homelessness on its agenda, an Eagle news story by reporter Matt Martinez gave readers an up-close-and-personal look at the daily realities faced by those experiencing homelessness in Pittsfield. He interviewed a couple who will soon celebrate their one-year anniversary with each other while living on the street. The woman is three months pregnant and has a urinary tract infection. They do not have regular access to clean bathrooms, and she cannot afford the medication she was prescribed to treat her UTI, which is not covered by her MassHealth insurance.

Whatever disagreements and suppositions we might begin with in trying to tackle the homelessness problem, hopefully we would all agree that these folks need help, and that we can do more to provide a floor of dignity and amenity that might improve the quality of life for our entire community. Perhaps we won’t all agree on exactly what that help looks like or where it’s offered or how much it costs, but if we can at least agree on the morally necessary task of taking up that conversation together, we might get closer to the elusive solutions.